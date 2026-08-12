Danny Malate-Cawa

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Danny Malate-Cawa, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello and welcome!   I believe you deserve the best service and support when making those important financial decisions, and I would love the opportunity to work with you.   I take great pride in providing professional, friendly and personal service. I take the time to discuss your circumstances with you, so that I understand what you are looking for.   With access to a panel of lenders, it will take minutes to do the research that may take you weeks. My service does not stop when your loan settles. I cherish my clients and will maintain an ongoing relationship.   Call me now to book in an appointment at no cost to you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61411198095

Email: danny.cawa@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61411198095

Email: danny.cawa@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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