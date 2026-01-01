Aussie Kenmore

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Kenmore, Aussie Store

About us

Our mission is to become your trusted mortgage broker for life. Serving a range of suburbs such as: Kenmore, Chapel Hill, Fig Tree Pocket, Brookfield, Pinjarra Hills, Pullenvale, Upper Brookfield, Indooroopilly, and beyond. We have a wealth of experience and expertise to assist your unique circumstances, no matter how complicated it may seem. Our team comprises of multiple experienced, accredited brokers and knowledgeable support staff who are here to assist you through your entire loan process. With a panel of over 20 lenders, we can find the right product for you. We specialize in home loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, Investors, Upgrades, Extensions), Refinances, Land and Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Car Loans, Personal Loans, and Insurance. Once you're an Aussie Kenmore customer, we don't just disappear --we are always available to assist you with any product, or inquiry.

Have any questions? You are always welcome to drop into our Aussie Kenmore office or, one of our brokers can come to you at a time and place that suits. To book a free appointment, fill out the form or call (07) 3363 1333. We are open Monday through to Friday and on the weekends by appointment.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Chapel Hill 4069
  • Kenmore 4069
  • Kenmore East 4069
  • Kenmore Hills 4069
  • Indooroopilly 4068
  • Chelmer 4068

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 - 33631333

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Aussie Kenmore

2/ 2051 Moggill Road, Kenmore, QLD 4069

Phone: 07 - 33631333

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.