Ross Rodgers

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ross Rodgers, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi there, I'm your local home loan expert, living locally and supporting the local area for many years. I can help with the full range of home loan needs, refinancing, freeing up equity or even asset finance and personal loans or simply to discuss your plans. Want to know more about the Home Builder Grant? Call me.   Together we will find a home loan solution that is tailored for you. Accredited with over 20 lenders on Aussie's Panel ? including boutique lenders and major banks - I will give you excellent customer service, and ensure that finding the right home loan is as simple and straightforward as possible.   Experience the difference of a trusted local home loan expert that has your best interests at heart. Call me today for a free appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61437776975

Email: ross.rodgers@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61437776975

Email: ross.rodgers@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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