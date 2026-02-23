CGT Changes Calculator

Compare current and proposed Capital Gains Tax rules on a future property sale.

$

Find out your property value

%

AUS average is around 5.5% per year.

$

Personal income excluding gains.

%

RBA target inflation rate is 2–3%.

When would you sell?

Live · updates instantly

Sale financial year

FY 2030–31

In 5 years

'26
'30
'34
'38
'42
'46
'50

Projections are calculated to 30 June of the selected financial year.

Property growth drives the projected future value, while inflation drives the cost base indexation under the proposed rules.

Estimated net profit

$330,001

What you'd keep after CGT if you sold in FY 2030–31 under the proposed rules.

Sale in FY 2030–31
$1,688 extra CGT

Estimated property value

$1,006,980

Purchase price

$600,000

Total capital gain

$406,980

Capital gains tax (proposed)

$76,980

Capital gains tax (current rules)

$75,291

Details

Effective tax rate (proposed)

18.9%

Real gain (after inflation)

$306,928

Gain before 1 Jul 2027

$197,750

Gain after 1 Jul 2027

$209,230

1 July 2027 is the proposed start date for the new CGT rules. Gains accrued before keep the 50% discount; gains after use indexation with a 30% minimum tax.

Estimates only. The calculator uses CPI/inflation as the projection driver. Final tax treatment depends on circumstances and legislation.

Calculator Disclaimer

See how much you could save

While you're planning ahead, an Aussie broker can review your current home loan and find a sharper rate — potentially saving you thousands over the life of your loan.

Talk to a broker about your rate
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