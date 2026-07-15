Key takeaways:

Eligible buyers may access multiple forms of support , including grants, stamp duty concessions and low-deposit schemes.

The Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme may allow eligible buyers to purchase with as little as a 5% deposit without paying LMI.

State-based assistance varies , with grants and concessions differing across Australia.

Help to Buy may reduce upfront costs through a shared-equity arrangement for eligible participants.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand which grants, schemes and loan options may be available based on your circumstances.

Buying your first home is a big milestone, but the upfront costs can make it feel out of reach. The good news is that help is available. Across Australia, government grants, concessions, and support schemes are designed to lower the deposit barrier and make home ownership more achievable.

From stamp duty exemptions that can save you thousands to government-backed guarantees that let you buy with as little as 5% deposit, these initiatives can fast-track your way into the market.

The catch? Each scheme has its own rules, eligibility criteria, and deadlines, which vary between states and territories. So, it pays to know what's on offer before you start house-hunting.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the key grants and concessions available, explain how they work, and show you how to combine them with smart loan strategies.

Buying your first home? Your local Aussie Broker can see if you can save with any government schemes. Get in touch

What government support programs are available to first home buyers?

If you’re planning on buying your first home, you may be eligible for the following government home buying programs:

It’s important to keep in mind that the eligibility criteria for each of these programs will vary between states and territories.

For a more in-depth guide on the government grants and concessions available in your state, see our state guides below:

Depending on where you live, you may be able to combine multiple forms of assistance, including grants, stamp duty concessions and Australian Government support schemes.

Understanding what's available before you start searching for a property can help you budget for upfront costs and assess what could be achievable based on your circumstances.

First Home Owner Grant (FHOG)

The First Home Owner Grant, also known as the First Home Buyer Grant, is a one-off government payment funded by each of the states and territories.

It was introduced on 1 July 2000 to offset the effect of GST on home ownership and encourage first home buyers to buy or build their first home.

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Who is eligible for the First Home Owner Grant?

As with many of the government support programs available to first home buyers, the eligibility criteria will vary between states and territories.

However, the common criteria for this grant include:

You must be a first home buyer and not have previously owned any property

You must be 18 years or older

At least one applicant must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident

You must be an owner occupier and intend to live in your home for a specified period

Your home must be valued within a certain range

The property must be used as a principal place of residence (PPR) and can be a house, apartment, unit or townhouse.

In most states and territories, the FHOG applies to new homes, off-the-plan purchases or substantially renovated homes rather than established homes. Eligibility rules vary by location, so check your state or territory requirements before applying.

How much can you claim under the First Home Owner Grant?

The state or territory in which your property is located will determine how much you can claim under the FHOG.

New South Wales: up to $10,000 (new homes)

Victoria: up to $10,000 (new homes)

Queensland: up to $15,000

Tasmania: a $20,000 grant (new homes)

Western Australia: up to $10,000 (new homes)

South Australia: up to $15,000 (new homes, with no property value cap)

Northern Territory: $50,000 for new homes under the HomeGrown Territory Grant (you must sign a contract by 30 September 2027); the separate $10,000 grant for established homes ended on 30 September 2025

Australian Capital Territory: no FHOG. It was replaced in 2019 by the Home Buyer Concession Scheme (stamp duty relief). The ACT has abolished stamp duty for all first-home buyers (subject to final implementation).

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First Home Super Saver (FHSS) Scheme

The FHSS Scheme was introduced by the Australian Government in July 2017 to alleviate pressure on housing affordability.

This scheme allows first home buyers to make voluntary contributions into their super fund to save for their first home. They will then be able to release these contributions when they’re ready to buy a property.

Eligible buyers can currently:

Contribute up to $15,000 per financial year

Access up to $50,000 of eligible voluntary contributions per person (up to $100,000 for a couple)

t’s important to request an FHSS determination before signing a property contract and to follow the ATO’s release request timeframes . You can generally only request a release once.

It will typically take between 15 and 25 business days to receive the funds.

You must be 18 years of age or older to release funds but you can begin contributing funds before you are 18 years of age.

To be eligible, applicants need to:

Intend to be the owner-occupier of the property

Intend to occupy the property for at least 6 months within the first 12 months of owning the property

Be a first home buyer in Australia.

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Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme

Eligible first home buyers may be able to buy a home with as little as a 5% deposit without paying Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI). Under the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme, the Australian Government guarantees up to 15% of the property's value, allowing eligible buyers to purchase with a smaller deposit.

Housing Australia guarantees part of the loan, allowing eligible buyers to purchase with a smaller deposit than might otherwise be required.

Since 1 October 2025, the scheme has no cap on the number of places available and no income limits. Eligible buyers must still meet property price caps and lender requirements.

To be eligible, you need to be at least 18 years old, an Australian citizen or permanent resident, a first-home buyer (or not have owned property in Australia in the past 10 years) and intend to live in the property as your principal place of residence.

While a smaller deposit may reduce the time needed to save, buyers should also consider how a larger loan amount could affect repayments and borrowing capacity.

What are the property price caps under the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme?

You can use the Australian Government's postcode search tool or refer to the table below to find the applicable property price cap.

State/Territory Capital city and regional centre* Rest of state NSW $1,500,000 $800,000 VIC $950,000 $650,000 QLD $1,000,000 $700,000 WA $850,000 $600,000 SA $900,000 $500,000 TAS $700,000 $550,000 ACT $1,000,000 N/A NT** Darwin: $750,000 Rest of NT: $600,000 Jervis Bay Territory & Norfolk Island $550,000 $550,000 Christmas Island & Cocos (Keeling) Islands $400,000 $400,000

Source: Australian Government, First Home Buyers

*Regional centres are Newcastle and Lake Macquarie and the Illawarra in New South Wales, Geelong in Victoria, and the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

First home buyers stream (5% deposit)

The first home buyers stream of the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme allows eligible first home buyers to purchase a home with as little as a 5% deposit without paying Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI). The Australian Government guarantees up to 15% of the property's value.

Who is eligible for the first home buyers stream of the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme?

To be eligible, applicants generally need to:

Apply as an individual or with one other applicant

Be 18 years of age or older

Be an Australian citizen or permanent resident

Intend to live in the property as an owner-occupier

Purchase an eligible property

Be a first-home buyer or not have owned property in Australia within the past 10 years

Eligibility criteria and lender requirements may vary.

Single parent stream (2% deposit)

The single parent stream of the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme allows eligible single parents to purchase a home with as little as a 2% deposit without paying Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI). The Australian Government guarantees up to 18% of the property's value. While the scheme may assist first-home buyers, previous homeowners may also be eligible depending on their circumstances.

Who is eligible for the single parent stream?

To be eligible, you generally need to:

Be a single parent or single legal guardian of at least one dependent child

Be an Australian citizen or permanent resident

Intend to live in the property as your principal place of residence

Meet the relevant lender and scheme requirements

The same property price caps apply to both streams of the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme. As with any low-deposit purchase, buyers should consider how a larger loan amount may affect ongoing repayments and overall affordability.

Help to Buy Scheme (shared equity)

The Australian Government's Help to Buy Scheme is designed to help eligible buyers purchase a home with a smaller deposit and loan through a shared-equity arrangement. The scheme commenced on 5 December 2025 and is available across all states and territories through participating lenders.

Under the scheme, the Government contributes towards the purchase price of the property in exchange for an equity stake, which may reduce the amount eligible buyers need to borrow.

Depending on the property being purchased, the Government may contribute:

Up to 40% of the purchase price of a new home

Up to 30% of the purchase price of an existing home

Eligible participants must contribute at least a 2% deposit and live in the property as their principal place of residence.

Help to Buy commenced on 5 December 2025 and is administered by Housing Australia.

Because the Government contributes towards the purchase price, eligible participants may require a smaller loan than they otherwise would. However, the Government retains an ownership stake in the property.

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Who is eligible for Help to Buy?

To be eligible, applicants generally need to:

Be an Australian citizen

Earn up to $103,000 per year as an individual, or up to $165,000 per year as a couple or single parent

Have a minimum 2% deposit

Not currently own another property

Intend to live in the property as their principal place of residence

Purchase a property within the relevant state or territory price cap

The scheme is limited to 10,000 places per year and applications are made through participating lenders.

Note: Help to Buy has its own property price caps, which differ from the 5% Deposit Scheme in some areas. For example, in NSW the Help to Buy cap is $1,300,000, compared with $1,500,000 under the 5% Deposit Scheme. Check your suburb using the Help to Buy price cap tool .

While Help to Buy may reduce the size of a home loan and ongoing repayments, the Government retains an equity stake in the property. Buyers should consider how the arrangement works over the long term and whether it suits their circumstances.

Help to Buy cannot be combined with the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme. However, eligible buyers may still be able to access the First Home Owner Grant and state-based stamp duty concessions where available.

Stamp duty concessions and exemptions

Stamp duty , also known as transfer or conveyance duty, is a state and territory government tax charged when the legal ownership of an asset, such as a vehicle or property, is transferred from one person to another.

When purchasing a property, buyers may need to pay an upfront stamp duty fee as part of their purchase costs.

For many first-home buyers, stamp duty can be one of the largest upfront costs associated with purchasing a property. Depending on where you buy and your eligibility, you may be able to access a partial concession or full exemption, which could reduce the amount you need upfront to complete your purchase.

How much stamp duty might you need to pay? Find out an estimate using Aussie’s Stamp Duty Calculator Calculate now

Stamp duty is generally calculated on a sliding scale, with the amount payable depending on factors such as the property's value, location and intended use.

As a general guide, stamp duty can range from around 3% to 4% of a property's purchase price, although the amount payable varies significantly between states and territories.

Each state and territory has its own eligibility requirements for stamp duty concessions and exemptions. For state-specific information, see the first-home buyer guides above or use Aussie's Stamp Duty Calculator to estimate costs based on your location and circumstances.