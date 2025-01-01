First Home Guarantee Calculator

We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the many lands where we live and work and pay our respects to Elders past, present and emerging. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities from the many lands where we live, work and gather.

© 2025 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861 Australian Credit Licence 246786. The Lendi Group Pty Ltd, which is the ultimate holding company of the Aussie and Lendi businesses is owned by numerous shareholders including; banks such as CBA, 1835i (ANZ’s external venture capital partner) and Macquarie Bank, the Lendi founders and employees, and a number of Australian institutional investors and sophisticated investors including UniSuper.