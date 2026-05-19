How to spot (and avoid) loan scams

If it sounds too good to be true, you might want to be careful

13 April 2026

5 minute read

Jessica Taulaga

How to spot (and avoid) loan scams

  • Australians reported over 481,000 scams in 2025, with losses exceeding $2.18 billion (ACCC Scamwatch).

  • Loan scams often involve upfront fees or impersonation of legitimate lenders.

  • Reduce your risk by checking Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) registers and verifying all contact details independently

  • Knowing common loan scam red flags can help you act early and protect your money

Loan scams are becoming more sophisticated, and are affecting Australians in different ways. While digital lending has made it easier to access finance, it has also created more opportunities for scammers to impersonate legitimate lenders and brokers.

The good news is there are clear warning signs you can look out for, and practical steps you can take to protect yourself.

What is a loan scam?

A loan scam occurs when someone poses as a legitimate lender or broker to steal your money or personal information. This may involve charging fees for a loan that never arrives or using your details for identity fraud.

  • Fake lenders: Companies or individuals posing as licensed Australian credit providers. They may look legitimate but are not registered with ASIC.

  • Broker impersonation: Scammers claiming to be brokers, sometimes using real license numbers. Always verify credentials on ASIC’s register.

  • Upfront fee scams: Requests for “insurance”, “processing”, or “tax” fees before loan approval. Legitimate Australian lenders do not ask for upfront fees before loan approval.

  • Phishing: Emails, texts or messages that imitate real lenders to collect your personal or banking details.

Book a free^ appointment with an Aussie Broker today

A quick check-in could save you thousands over the life of your loan.

Speak with us

How can you identify a loan scammer?

Scammers often rely on urgency, trust, and confusion to get people to act quickly. If you notice any of the following behaviours, pause and verify before proceeding. They may:

  • Offer guaranteed approval regardless of your financial situation

  • Use official-sounding language or claim affiliations with known institutions

  • Provide license numbers or documents that appear legitimate

  • Pressure you to act quickly or risk “missing out”

Even if something looks legitimate, it is important to independently verify who you are dealing with.

You might also be interested in: How to spot and avoid property investment scams.

What does a loan scam look like?

Loan scams can take many forms, but they often follow similar patterns. If you notice any of the below, take a step back and verify before proceeding.

Loan scam scenarios

Description (what’s happening + key red flags)

What this might look like

Upfront fees before loan release

You are asked to pay a fee described as “insurance”, “tax” or “processing” before funds are released. Legitimate Australian lenders do not require this.

“Before we can transfer your loan, you’ll need to pay a $480 insurance fee today.”

Requests to transfer money to a personal account

Payment is requested to an individual’s bank account instead of a verified business account.

“Please transfer the fee to this account to finalise your loan today.”

Unsolicited loan offers

You receive unexpected messages offering fast approval, often with minimal checks. These may come via SMS, email or messaging apps.

“Good news! Your $25,000 personal loan has been approved. Reply YES to release the funds today.”

Contact via private messaging apps

Scammers approach you through WhatsApp, Telegram or similar platforms to avoid detection and appear informal.

“Hi, I’m a loan broker. I can get you approved today. Message me here to get started.”

Claims of ASIC affiliation

The scammer claims to represent ASIC or uses ASIC branding to build trust. ASIC does not contact individuals to request payments

“We’re calling from ASIC to help release your loan funds. A small compliance fee is required.”

Account name mismatch

The name on the payment request does not match the lender or business you are dealing with

“Send payment to J. Smith to secure your approved loan.”

Appearing on ASIC’s Investor Alert List

The business or individual has already been flagged as suspicious or unlicensed

You may not see this directly, but it can be identified by checking the alert list

High-pressure tactics

You are pushed to act quickly, with limited time to review or verify details

“This offer expires today. If you don’t act now, you’ll miss out.”

“Guaranteed approval” claims

Promises of approval regardless of your financial situation, often paired with fast turnaround times.

“Guaranteed approval, no credit checks, same-day funds, apply in minutes.”

Common and emerging scam trends in Australia

Scam tactics continue to evolve. Some of the more recent patterns affecting Australians include:

Scam trend

What it looks like

What to watch for

Scammers impersonating ASIC

Fraudsters pose as ASIC representatives and request payments to release funds or resolve compliance issues

ASIC does not contact individuals to request payments. Verify any communication independently

Telegram and private chat app scams

Unsolicited loan offers or broker introductions via WhatsApp, Telegram or similar platforms

Legitimate lenders and brokers do not cold-contact via private messaging apps

Fake loan comparison websites

Convincing websites collect your enquiry details and pass them to scammers who follow up with fake offers

Verify the website and lender credentials before sharing personal information

High-quality fake documentation

Professional-looking contracts, brochures and loan agreements that closely mimic real lenders

Do not rely on appearance alone. Always verify the provider through official registers

Money recovery scams

Scammers target people who have already lost money, offering to recover funds for a fee

Be cautious of any service asking for upfront payment to recover lost money

What to do if you suspect someone is trying to scam you

If something does not feel right, use the Stop. Check. Protect. approach from the National Anti-Scam Centre.

Stop

Do not send money or share personal information with anyone you are unsure about.

Check

  • Verify the lender holds an Australian credit license on ASIC’s register

  • Check the ASIC Investor Alert List, via Moneysmart, for suspicious operators

  • Look up contact details independently, not through links or numbers provided to you

  • Confirm the account name matches who you are paying before transferring funds

Protect

If you may have been targeted or affected:

  • Contact your bank immediately if you have transferred money

  • Change your passwords if you have shared personal details

  • Report the scam to Scamwatch

  • Report cybercrime via ReportCyber

  • Contact IDCARE if identity documents have been shared

Recent regulatory changes, including the Scams Prevention Framework introduced in November 2024, aim to strengthen scam prevention and response. While these measures improve consumer protection, staying informed and cautious remains one of the most effective ways to reduce your risk. If you’re unsure about a loan offer or who you’re dealing with, getting a second opinion can help.

How an Aussie Broker can help

An Aussie broker can help you feel more confident about your options by:

  • Comparing loan options from a panel of lenders

  • Confirming that lenders and products are legitimate and properly licensed

  • Explaining the process clearly so you know what to expect at each step

  • Acting as a trusted point of contact if something does not seem right

While no approach can eliminate risk entirely, working with a licensed broker and taking the time to verify information can help reduce your exposure to scams.

Find out how an Aussie Broker can help you

Whether you're looking to buy, refinance or invest, we're in your corner.

I want to refinanceI want to buy a home

FAQs

Back to top

Financial Products

Car loansBusiness loansInsurance

Company

About usMedia releasesArticles

Join Us

CareersBecome a brokerSign up as an agent

Legal

PrivacySecurityCredit guideVulnerability disclosure

Contact

Book an appointmentFind a store or brokerContact us

Follow us

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Youtube
Instagram

Download the Aussie App

We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the many lands where we live and work and pay our respects to Elders past, present and emerging. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities from the many lands where we live, work and gather.

© 2026 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861 Australian Credit Licence 246786. The Lendi Group Pty Ltd, which is the ultimate holding company of the Aussie and Lendi businesses is owned by numerous shareholders including; banks such as CBA, ANZ and Macquarie Bank, the Lendi founders and employees, and a number of Australian institutional investors and sophisticated investors including UniSuper.