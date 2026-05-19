How to spot (and avoid) loan scams

Australians reported over 481,000 scams in 2025, with losses exceeding $2.18 billion ( ACCC Scamwatch ).

Loan scams often involve upfront fees or impersonation of legitimate lenders.

Reduce your risk by checking Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ) registers and verifying all contact details independently

Knowing common loan scam red flags can help you act early and protect your money

Loan scams are becoming more sophisticated, and are affecting Australians in different ways. While digital lending has made it easier to access finance, it has also created more opportunities for scammers to impersonate legitimate lenders and brokers.

The good news is there are clear warning signs you can look out for, and practical steps you can take to protect yourself.

What is a loan scam?

A loan scam occurs when someone poses as a legitimate lender or broker to steal your money or personal information. This may involve charging fees for a loan that never arrives or using your details for identity fraud.

Fake lenders: Companies or individuals posing as licensed Australian credit providers. They may look legitimate but are not registered with ASIC.

Broker impersonation: Scammers claiming to be brokers, sometimes using real license numbers. Always verify credentials on ASIC’s register.

Upfront fee scams: Requests for “insurance”, “processing”, or “tax” fees before loan approval. Legitimate Australian lenders do not ask for upfront fees before loan approval.

Phishing : Emails, texts or messages that imitate real lenders to collect your personal or banking details.

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How can you identify a loan scammer?

Scammers often rely on urgency, trust, and confusion to get people to act quickly. If you notice any of the following behaviours, pause and verify before proceeding. They may:

Offer guaranteed approval regardless of your financial situation

Use official-sounding language or claim affiliations with known institutions

Provide license numbers or documents that appear legitimate

Pressure you to act quickly or risk “missing out”

Even if something looks legitimate, it is important to independently verify who you are dealing with.

You might also be interested in: How to spot and avoid property investment scams.

What does a loan scam look like?

Loan scams can take many forms, but they often follow similar patterns. If you notice any of the below, take a step back and verify before proceeding.

Loan scam scenarios Description (what’s happening + key red flags) What this might look like Upfront fees before loan release You are asked to pay a fee described as “insurance”, “tax” or “processing” before funds are released. Legitimate Australian lenders do not require this. “Before we can transfer your loan, you’ll need to pay a $480 insurance fee today.” Requests to transfer money to a personal account Payment is requested to an individual’s bank account instead of a verified business account. “Please transfer the fee to this account to finalise your loan today.” Unsolicited loan offers You receive unexpected messages offering fast approval, often with minimal checks. These may come via SMS, email or messaging apps. “Good news! Your $25,000 personal loan has been approved. Reply YES to release the funds today.” Contact via private messaging apps Scammers approach you through WhatsApp, Telegram or similar platforms to avoid detection and appear informal. “Hi, I’m a loan broker. I can get you approved today. Message me here to get started.” Claims of ASIC affiliation The scammer claims to represent ASIC or uses ASIC branding to build trust. ASIC does not contact individuals to request payments “We’re calling from ASIC to help release your loan funds. A small compliance fee is required.” Account name mismatch The name on the payment request does not match the lender or business you are dealing with “Send payment to J. Smith to secure your approved loan.” Appearing on ASIC’s Investor Alert List The business or individual has already been flagged as suspicious or unlicensed You may not see this directly, but it can be identified by checking the alert list High-pressure tactics You are pushed to act quickly, with limited time to review or verify details “This offer expires today. If you don’t act now, you’ll miss out.” “Guaranteed approval” claims Promises of approval regardless of your financial situation, often paired with fast turnaround times. “Guaranteed approval, no credit checks, same-day funds, apply in minutes.”

Common and emerging scam trends in Australia

Scam tactics continue to evolve. Some of the more recent patterns affecting Australians include:

Scam trend What it looks like What to watch for Scammers impersonating ASIC Fraudsters pose as ASIC representatives and request payments to release funds or resolve compliance issues ASIC does not contact individuals to request payments. Verify any communication independently Telegram and private chat app scams Unsolicited loan offers or broker introductions via WhatsApp, Telegram or similar platforms Legitimate lenders and brokers do not cold-contact via private messaging apps Fake loan comparison websites Convincing websites collect your enquiry details and pass them to scammers who follow up with fake offers Verify the website and lender credentials before sharing personal information High-quality fake documentation Professional-looking contracts, brochures and loan agreements that closely mimic real lenders Do not rely on appearance alone. Always verify the provider through official registers Money recovery scams Scammers target people who have already lost money, offering to recover funds for a fee Be cautious of any service asking for upfront payment to recover lost money

What to do if you suspect someone is trying to scam you

If something does not feel right, use the Stop. Check. Protect. approach from the National Anti-Scam Centre.

Stop

Do not send money or share personal information with anyone you are unsure about.

Check

Verify the lender holds an Australian credit license on ASIC’s register

Check the ASIC Investor Alert List, via Moneysmart, for suspicious operators

Look up contact details independently, not through links or numbers provided to you

Confirm the account name matches who you are paying before transferring funds

Protect

If you may have been targeted or affected:

Contact your bank immediately if you have transferred money

Change your passwords if you have shared personal details

Report the scam to Scamwatch

Report cybercrime via ReportCyber

Contact IDCARE if identity documents have been shared

Recent regulatory changes, including the Scams Prevention Framework introduced in November 2024 , aim to strengthen scam prevention and response. While these measures improve consumer protection, staying informed and cautious remains one of the most effective ways to reduce your risk. If you’re unsure about a loan offer or who you’re dealing with, getting a second opinion can help.

How an Aussie Broker can help

An Aussie broker can help you feel more confident about your options by:

Comparing loan options from a panel of lenders

Confirming that lenders and products are legitimate and properly licensed

Explaining the process clearly so you know what to expect at each step

Acting as a trusted point of contact if something does not seem right

While no approach can eliminate risk entirely, working with a licensed broker and taking the time to verify information can help reduce your exposure to scams.