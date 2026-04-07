Understanding the conveyancing process in Australia

• Conveyancing is the legal process of transferring property ownership from seller to buyer

• The process includes pre-contract checks, exchange, settlement and post-settlement steps

• Most conveyancing timelines range from around 4-8 weeks depending on the state

• Understanding each step can help reduce delays, unexpected costs and legal risks

Buying or selling a property involves more than agreeing on a price. Behind the scenes, there’s a legal and administrative process called conveyancing that ensures ownership is transferred correctly.

While this guide won’t go into detailed fee breakdowns as they differ by state and provider, understanding how conveyancing works can help you avoid delays, manage expectations, and stay informed throughout your property journey.

If you’re unsure where to start, an Aussie Broker can help connect you with a licensed conveyancer through Aussie Conveyancing , so you can move forward with confidence.

What is conveyancing?

Conveyancing is the legal process of transferring property ownership from one person to another. It involves preparing, verifying, and lodging legal documents, as well as coordinating with lenders, agents, and government bodies.

You can work with either:

A conveyancer who specialises in property transactions

A solicitor who can provide broader legal services, including conveyancing

The process typically involves two main phases:

Pre-contract due diligence: reviewing the property and legal documents before committing

Post-contract exchange and settlement: completing the transaction and transferring ownership

Conveyancing is regulated at a state and territory level, generally overseen by legal bodies such as Law Societies and governed under relevant property and conveyancing legislation.

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Stage 1: Pre-contract due diligence

Appoint a conveyancer early

It’s generally a good idea to engage a conveyancer early, ideally before you sign a contract. They can review documents and help identify potential risks before you commit.

If you’re working with an Aussie Broker, they can connect you with Aussie Conveyancing to help manage this process.

Contract review and searches

Before signing a contract, your conveyancer will review key documents and arrange searches, which may include:

Title search: confirms ownership and identifies easements or restrictions

Zoning and planning checks: outlines how the land can be used

Building and pest inspections: identifies structural issues or damage

Strata reports (if applicable): reviews financials and rules for strata properties

Rates and land tax enquiries: checks for outstanding liabilities

You’ll also typically confirm your finance pre-approval at this stage to ensure you’re ready to proceed.

You might also be interested in: What is home loan pre-approval?

Stage 2: Exchange of contracts

Sign the contract and pay the deposit

Once both parties agree to the contract terms, contracts are signed and exchanged. This is when the agreement becomes legally binding (subject to conditions such as cooling-off periods).

A deposit is usually paid at this point, often around 5-10% of the purchase price, depending on the agreement.

Cooling-off periods

Cooling-off rules vary depending on the state or territory:

NSW: 5 business days

VIC: 3 business days

QLD: 5 business days

WA: No standard cooling-off period unless included in the contract

During this period, buyers may be able to withdraw from the contract, although fees or penalties may apply, depending on the contract terms. In some cases, buyers choose to waive or shorten this period.

Curious about your deposit? Let's talk. Chat to an Aussie Broker

Stage 3: Pre-settlement (exchange to settlement)

Complete final inspection and review adjustments

Before settlement, buyers typically complete a final inspection to confirm the property is in the agreed condition.

Your conveyancer will also calculate adjustments, which ensure costs like council rates, strata levies and utilities are fairly split between buyer and seller.

Mortgage and document lodgement

At this stage:

Your lender provides formal loan approval

You sign loan and mortgage documents

Your conveyancer prepares and lodges transfer documents with the relevant Land Registry

This helps ensure everything is ready for settlement day.

You might also be interested in: Reasons your home loan may be rejected after pre-approval

Stage 4: Settlement day

Settlement is when ownership transfers from seller to buyer.

On this day:

Your conveyancer, lender and the seller’s representatives coordinate the transaction

Funds are transferred electronically

The property title is registered in your name

Once settlement is complete, you can collect the keys and take possession of the property.

Stage 5: Post-settlement tasks

After settlement, there are still a few additional steps to finalise:

Registration of title and mortgage

Payment and lodgement of stamp duty (if applicable)

Release of deposit to the seller

Your conveyancer will typically manage these steps and confirm when everything has been completed.

What could your stamp duty costs look like? Get your home buying budget sorted by figuring out stamp duty costs. Calculate now

Typical timeframes and costs

While timelines and costs can vary depending on your situation, property and provider. Here’s a general guide:

Stage Timeline (Approx) Costs Pre-contract searches 1-2 weeks Varies depending on the property and required reports Exchange to settlement 4-6 weeks Professional fees and disbursements apply

Costs can vary depending on the property, location, and services required. It’s important to confirm fees upfront with your conveyancer.

Conveyancing comparison by state and territory

State/Territory Cooling-off period Timeline Deposit Example concessions NSW 5 business days 6–8 weeks ~10% First home buyer concessions VIC 3 business days 6–8 weeks ~10% Duty waiver ≤ $600k (eligible buyers) QLD 5 business days 4–6 weeks ~10% First Home Owner Grant WA No standard period 4–6 weeks ~10% First home buyer concessions SA 2 business days 5–7 weeks ~10% Eligible duty concessions TAS 5 business days 4–6 weeks ~10% Grants for new builds ACT 5 business days 5–7 weeks ~10% Duty concessions for eligible buyers NT 5 business days 4–6 weeks ~10% First home buyer exemptions

State callouts:

WA: Cooling-off periods are not automatic, so check your contract carefully

VIC: Some eligible first home buyers may receive duty concessions

QLD: Grants and concessions may be combined depending on eligibility

You might also be interested in: First home buyer guide: Government grants and concessions

Common conveyancing pitfalls and how to avoid them

Even with professional support, it’s important to stay informed. Some common issues include:

Incomplete searches: Make sure all relevant checks are completed before signing

Delayed finance approval: Confirm your borrowing capacity early and meet lender conditions

Cooling-off misunderstandings: Check your state’s rules before waiving rights

Incorrect adjustments: Review settlement statements carefully

Working closely with your conveyancer and broker can help reduce these risks.

What to expect from the process

Conveyancing brings together legal, financial, and administrative steps to complete your property purchase.

While the process can seem detailed, understanding each stage can help you feel more prepared and in control.

If you’re getting ready to buy, an Aussie Broker can help you organise your home loan and connect you with a conveyancer, so you have support at every step of the journey.

Talk to your Aussie broker for seamless conveyancing Expert conveyancing is just a conversation away. Connect with your broker

Frequently asked questions