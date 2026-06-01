EOFY super contributions: what home buyers need to know

Key takeaways:

Concessional super contributions are capped at $30,000 for FY2025–26, and employer super counts toward that limit.

Some property investors may use super contributions to help manage taxable income after a stronger rental year or property sale, depending on their circumstances.

First-home buyers may be able to use the FHSS scheme to save for a deposit through voluntary super contributions.

Super contributions generally need to be received by the fund before 30 June to count for this financial year, so timing matters.

Whether they're buying, investing or saving for a home, many Australians are using the end of financial year (EOFY) as an opportunity to review their finances and long-term goals.

Increasingly, that includes looking at how super contributions may fit alongside property plans, tax considerations and future borrowing decisions.

First-home buyers may be looking to boost a deposit through the First Home Super Saver Scheme (FHSS), while investors facing a larger tax bill and homeowners balancing mortgage repayments with long-term wealth goals may also be reviewing their super position before 30 June.

With 30 June fast approaching, experts say timing and preparation matter.

Why super contributions matter at EOFY

One of the reasons some Australians use super as part of their tax planning is that concessional contributions are generally taxed at 15% inside the fund , which is often lower than many people's marginal tax rates. For FY2025–26, the concessional contributions cap is $30,000. That includes:

employer Super Guarantee contributions

salary sacrifice contributions

personal contributions claimed as a tax deduction

From 1 July 2025 , the Super Guarantee rate permanently increased to 12%, meaning many Australians may already be using a larger portion of their annual cap through employer contributions alone.

For example, someone earning $100,000 a year may receive around $12,000 in employer super contributions, leaving approximately $18,000 of the concessional contributions cap available, subject to their individual circumstances.

Financial adviser and BuildMyWealth director Sangram Rana said many Australians underestimate how quickly employer contributions can use up available cap space.

“Most high earners have far less room for personal deductible contributions than they assume,” he said. “That is why the carry-forward provision matters.”

For Australians considering additional contributions before EOFY, experts say one of the biggest mistakes is leaving it too late.

Marianna Agostino, financial consultant and director at Conscious Wealth Creation , said contributions only count once the super fund actually receives the money.

“Clients overlook the fact that the contribution must be received and processed by the super fund by 30 June to claim the tax deduction in this financial year,” she said.

“Even for salary-sacrificed or employer contributions, they only count toward your concessional cap when the super fund receives them before 30 June.”

That timing issue may matter particularly for Australians using BPAY or bank transfers, which can sometimes take several business days to process.

Experts also warn Australians should confirm their available cap space through myGov and ATO online services before contributing. Exceeding the concessional cap without eligibility for carry-forward contributions may result in additional tax liabilities.

Why some property investors are revisiting super before EOFY

For property investors, EOFY can sometimes create larger tax obligations than expected.

That may happen after:

stronger rental income

reduced deductible expenses

the sale of an investment property

capital gains events

portfolio restructuring

In some cases, deductible super contributions may help reduce taxable income for that financial year, depending on an individual's circumstances and eligibility.

Agostino said concessional contributions can become particularly relevant when investors experience unusually high income.

“Where a client has unusually high income due to increased rental income or a capital gains tax event, they can use a superannuation contribution to reduce their taxable income and the tax payable,” she said.

However, she said investors also needed to understand the trade-offs.

“It’s important to remember that the superannuation fund is also taxed at 15% for all deductible contributions it receives.”

Higher-income earners may also face Division 293 tax , which applies an additional 15% tax on concessional contributions where income plus concessional contributions exceed $250,000.

While the strategy may still offer tax advantages in some situations, experts say Australians should avoid treating EOFY contributions as a quick-fix decision.

Rana said cash flow remained critical, particularly for investors already balancing higher mortgage repayments or holding costs.

“Once it is in super, it is gone for decades,” he said.

That may be an important consideration for property investors who may still need liquidity, renovation funds or financial buffers over the coming year.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand how your borrowing position and documented savings may impact a home loan application.

Knowing your borrowing power early may help you act with more confidence when the right property comes up. An Aussie Broker can help you explore your options. Talk to your local broker

Carry-forward contributions are still widely underused

One of the lesser-known super rules may also become more important this EOFY.

Australians with a total super balance below $500,000 at 30 June 2025 may be eligible to use unused concessional contribution cap amounts from the previous five financial years.

That means some Australians may be able to contribute significantly more than the standard $30,000 annual cap before 30 June 2026.

Rana said the rule remains “significantly underused”, with many Australians unaware it exists.

“The people who benefit most are mid-career professionals who focused on the mortgage, anyone returning from a career break, self-employed business owners with a backlog, and anyone with a one-off income event,” he said.

Importantly, unused cap amounts from FY2019–20 expire after 30 June 2026 and cannot be carried forward again.

That deadline may prompt some Australians to review their unused contribution history this year.

Australians can check available carry-forward amounts through:

myGov → ATO online services → Super → Manage → Check unused cap amounts

For homeowners and investors, this may become part of broader conversations about balancing mortgage debt, super growth and long-term wealth strategies.

First-home buyers are increasingly using super as part of deposit planning

For first-home buyers trying to build a deposit , the FHSS scheme may offer another way to save. The scheme allows eligible first-home buyers to save for a deposit through voluntary super contributions, which can later be released to help fund a home purchase, subject to scheme rules. Under current rules :

buyers can contribute up to $15,000 per financial year

the lifetime contribution limit is $50,000 per person

Eligible couples may each be able to use the scheme, potentially increasing the amount available for a future deposit.

You might also be interested in: What you need to know before you buy your first home

Rana said the scheme was often misunderstood despite offering genuine benefits for some buyers.

“They think they can save $50,000 in a year. They cannot,” he said. “It takes at least four years.”

He also said many buyers mistakenly believe employers' super contributions count toward FHSS withdrawals.

“They do not. Only voluntary contributions are releasable,” he added.

For some buyers, contributing before EOFY may provide another year of tax-effective savings growth.

However, advisers warn buyers also need to understand the restrictions.

Agostino said one of the biggest misunderstandings was assuming the money remained easily accessible if property plans changed.

“If you are unable to buy a house, with or without that money, it will be locked away until retirement,” she said.

That may make scenario planning particularly important for buyers still uncertain about their purchasing timeline, borrowing capacity or future affordability.

An Aussie Broker can help first home buyers understand how their available deposit, including funds released from the FHSS scheme, may be viewed by different lenders.

Check if FHSS could support your deposit See how FHSS may fit your deposit plan and home loan options. Book a free^ chat

Super and property are increasingly being viewed together

For many Australian homeowners, property forms a significant part of their long-term wealth-building plans.

Rising living costs and ongoing discussions around tax and retirement planning appear to be prompting some Australians to think more broadly about how they build wealth.

Rana said some clients were increasingly exploring a mix of property, super and sharemarket investments rather than concentrating solely on property.

“Clients in their late 30s and 40s who would once have aimed at 3 or 4 investment properties are increasingly asking whether 1 quality property, plus super, plus shares is the better build,” he said.

For homeowners approaching retirement, EOFY may also become an opportunity to reassess how property equity , super and debt interact together.

That does not necessarily mean choosing one over the other. Rather, financial advisers say Australians are increasingly looking at how both can work together as part of broader long-term planning.

The concessional contributions cap is also scheduled to rise from $30,000 to $32,500 from 1 July 2026, subject to ATO indexation settings, which may influence how some Australians stage future contributions across financial years.

For Australians planning larger contributions, that increase may be worth factoring into conversations with a financial adviser or tax professional about the timing of future contributions.

Key EOFY super warnings Australians should know

Before making EOFY super contributions, experts say Australians should be aware of several common traps:

contributions must clear into your super fund before 30 June

exceeding contribution caps may trigger additional tax

confirm carry-forward eligibility before making larger contributions

lodge a Notice of Intent to Claim a Deduction before submitting your tax return

remember that most super contributions remain inaccessible until retirement

The bigger EOFY question may be about flexibility

While EOFY often creates a sense of urgency around tax planning, experts say the most effective financial choices are usually those aligned with broader goals rather than short-term tax outcomes.

Rana said Australians should avoid making moves solely to secure a deduction.

"Do not make tax-only decisions. Spending $1 to save 30 cents is not a strategy," he said.

For some Australians, that may mean making an additional super contribution before 30 June. For others, it could simply involve reviewing how property, super and lending fit within their broader financial plans.

As housing affordability pressures persist and household finances become increasingly interconnected, many Australians are looking for ways to balance today's cash flow needs with future flexibility and security.

Rather than rushing to meet a deadline, experts say it can be worth understanding your contribution limits, cash flow position and property goals before taking action.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand the lending options available to you based on your current financial circumstances.