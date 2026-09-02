Home values are falling in 93% of suburbs. Here's what that actually means if you're trying to buy.

Key takeaways:

Home values fell across 93% of capital city suburbs through winter, up from 45.8% in autumn, while national values are now 3.6% below their March peak.

Buyers have more choice. Capital city listings were 24% higher than a year ago, while longer selling times and subdued auction clearance rates point to softer competition in parts of the market.

Affordability pressures remain. Inflation-adjusted wages have declined for four consecutive quarters, while the possibility of another RBA rate rise could put further pressure on borrowing capacity and repayments.

Finance still shapes what's realistic. Softer prices and more negotiating room may help some buyers, but borrowing capacity, deposit size and ongoing repayments still determine what fits within budget.

For buyers who spent the last few years watching prices climb faster than they could save, the headlines about falling values might sound like good news. It's a fair reaction. But a falling market and an easier market aren't automatically the same thing, and the difference matters if you're actually trying to buy this spring.

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What's actually happening in the market

Cotality's Home Value Index for September 2026 shows national home values fell 0.9% in August, a fifth straight month of decline, taking values 3.6% below the peak recorded in March. The share of capital city suburbs recording a fall more than doubled through winter, from 45.8% in autumn to 93%.

Sydney is leading the decline, down 1.4% in August and 7.1% below its February peak, a faster fall than the city saw over the same stretch of its 2022–23 correction, when values were down 6.6%. Melbourne and Canberra were both down 1.1% for the month, and Brisbane fell 1.0%.

Cotality's Research Director Tim Lawless said the shift reflects a genuine broadening of the downturn.

"What started as a more concentrated easing across higher-value segments has now become a much more generalised softening, with the vast majority of capital city suburbs recording some level of decline," he said.

This isn't a story about one or two cities cooling off. It's a broad-based shift, and it's showing up in how homes are being bought and sold, not just in the value figures.

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Where buyers may have more room to move

Weaker demand has left more stock sitting on the market. Capital city listings were 24% higher than a year ago over the four weeks to August 30, even though the flow of new listings was actually 6% lower than last year. In other words, homes are piling up because they're taking longer to sell, not because more sellers are testing the market.

Auction clearance rates have remained subdued, with final combined-capital rates below 50% for much of winter. Longer selling times, wider vendor discounting and soft clearance rates together point to a market that increasingly favours buyers , even if those buyers aren't yet confident enough to act on it.

Aussie Buyer's Agent, Jane Ricketts spends her days negotiating directly with agents and vendors, so she has a front-row view of how selling behaviour is actually shifting on the ground.

"Sellers are becoming more negotiable," she said. "With properties that have been longer on the market, we are finding more vendor education regarding price. Vendors have not taken higher offers first up, hoping for a price higher than what the property is worth in today's market... the longer they are on market, the more reasonable they are becoming."

Compared with six months ago, Ricketts said vendors are now more willing to consider realistic offers, negotiate on price and terms, and respond to feedback from the market, giving buyers a little more leverage, particularly where a property has been sitting for a while.

That doesn't mean every buyer is jumping on the opportunity, though. The latest data shows sales volumes in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney have fallen by more than 20% compared with a year ago, but Ricketts said that likely reflects selectiveness rather than a shortage of buyers.

"It's more about buyer selectiveness than a complete lack of buyers," she said. "There are still plenty of active buyers, but they're taking longer to commit and being much more disciplined on price, location and property quality. Buyers know they have options, so they're less inclined to stretch for a property that doesn't stack up."

Ricketts also flagged a gap between perception and reality in parts of the market.

"Many buyers are still listening to the 'market has fallen by 10 to 15%' when in selective areas prices have risen over the past 12 months," she said.

It's a reminder that a national headline, including this one, doesn't tell you what's happening on a specific street.

You might also be interested in: Why some buyers may have more room to negotiate in today's property market

Aussie Buyer's Agent, Daniel Lazaroo takes a different lens on the same conditions, focused less on the mechanics of negotiation and more on the strategy behind which property a buyer should be chasing in the first place.

His focus right now is less about chasing the lowest price and more about using softer conditions strategically.

"I'm currently focusing on helping clients target better-quality homes in better pockets that are still achievable within their budget," he said. "Rather than simply waiting for prices to fall, we are actively tracking quality properties that match the client's brief so we can identify opportunities and move decisively when they arise." he said.

He said the current market also allows his team to position offers more strategically.

"With less competition in some segments, we can leverage failed auctions, stronger offer presentation and targeted negotiation around both price and terms to put our clients in a stronger position," he said.

"The goal isn't to simply buy cheaper," he said. "It's to buy better: securing the right asset, in the right location, at a price and on terms that make sense for the client."

None of this guarantees a discount on any specific property. Lazaroo said vendors are only as realistic as the offer put in front of them, and quality locations and quality assets can still attract strong competition and sell for what the market, and the vendor, are prepared to accept.

"Vendors aren't necessarily going to sell at a significant loss simply because the market has softened," he said. "There still needs to be a reason and a compelling proposition for them to accept an offer."

Local demand, property quality and how many other buyers are circling still shape what actually happens at the negotiating table . But for buyers who've felt locked out of the process in recent years, having time to think and room to negotiate is a meaningful shift on its own.

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The trade-offs buyers still face

A softer market doesn't remove the pressures that have made affordability difficult in the first place.

Wages have declined for four consecutive quarters after adjusting for inflation, adding to the pressure on household budgets and making it harder for buyers to save a deposit even as prices ease. Consumer sentiment has lifted from earlier lows but remains historically weak.

Interest rates add another layer of uncertainty. With core inflation running higher than expected, a growing number of economists and major banks now expect the RBA could lift the cash rate again in September or November. Any increase would reduce borrowing capacity further and add to repayment pressure for existing mortgage holders.

Lawless described the outlook as having shifted more firmly to the downside, given sticky inflation, the prospect of higher rates and continued pressure on household budgets.

Where Ricketts and Lazaroo focus on the property side of the equation, Andrew Daou, Franchisee Broker at Aussie Hawthorn , looks at it from the finance side, and specifically what a possible rate rise could mean for a client's position.

He said the risk of waiting is that it can work against buyers just as much as it can work for them.

"The risk with waiting is that another rate rise could reduce borrowing capacity further," he said.

"Getting assessed now doesn't mean a client has to buy tomorrow, but it gives them certainty around their position and allows them to take advantage of current market conditions. If rates rise again, some buyers may find their maximum borrowing capacity has reduced at the same time as the property they want becomes available."

Waiting for prices to fall further could also have trade-offs, particularly for buyers who continue to rent while they save. Median weekly rents have climbed by around $38 nationally over the past year, a rise of 5.7% , so the "save while renting" strategy is also impacting how quickly some renters can build a deposit.

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What it means if you're a first home buyer

Lower-priced housing hasn't been fully insulated from the downturn, but the gap between how expensive and affordable suburbs are performing has narrowed . Government support is still targeted at this end of the market: the Australian Government's 5% deposit scheme continues to support activity for first home buyers , even as prices ease. For a complete rundown of what's currently available, see our guide to government grants and concessions for first home buyers .

Daou said the 5% Deposit Scheme has removed one of the biggest barriers first home buyers face, saving a large enough deposit while property prices and living costs continue to move around them.

For eligible buyers, he said being able to purchase with a 5% deposit and potentially avoiding Lenders Mortgage Insurance could help bring a purchase forward by years.

"Combined with softer property prices and less competition in some markets, we're seeing a genuine window of opportunity for a number of first home buyers," he said.

You might also be interested in: First-home buyer reality check: What's changed in 12 months?

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Who might find more opportunity right now

Current conditions may create different opportunities for different types of buyers, depending on their finances, location and the type of property they're looking for.

Lazaroo said he's currently seeing first home buyers, owner-occupiers looking to upgrade and some investors benefiting from having more choice and less competition in parts of the market.

For first home buyers, that may mean having more time to compare properties and negotiate, rather than feeling pressure to stretch their budget in a highly competitive market. In some areas, greater choice may also give buyers more flexibility around the suburb, property type or features they prioritise.

Owner-occupiers looking to trade up may also have more options, particularly if they've built equity in their existing home. Understanding how much equity is available, alongside current borrowing capacity, can help buyers work out what a move may realistically look like.

Investors with available equity may also be reviewing their options as market performance continues to vary by location and property type. Lazaroo said softer conditions in some areas can give buyers more time to assess individual properties and consider factors such as location, property quality, local demand and access to jobs and infrastructure.

"The opportunity is there for buyers who are prepared to do the work, understand the numbers and act strategically, rather than simply waiting for the market to tell them when to buy," he said.

Whatever type of buyer you are, softer market conditions don't automatically mean a property is right for your circumstances. Understanding your budget, borrowing capacity and ongoing repayments can help you assess your options before making an offer.

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Should you wait, or buy now?

There's no reliable way to predict whether conditions will be more favourable in three months than they are today. Persistently low levels of new housing supply and targeted first home buyer support are likely to limit how far values fall from here, even as demand stays soft.

Rather than trying to time the exact bottom of the market, it's worth focusing on what you can actually control: understanding your borrowing power , getting pre-approval sorted before you're up against a deadline, and knowing what a realistic budget looks like if rates move again.

Ricketts said buyers who are ready to move now, rather than waiting for spring listings to build, may actually be better placed.

"Getting in early can mean less competition for the right property," she said. "It also gives buyers more time to negotiate rather than competing with a larger pool of buyers later in the season."

Rather than waiting on the assumption that more stock will arrive, Ricketts said she focuses on how a property is actually performing, including days on market and whether an agent will disclose offers that have already been rejected.

"This tactic does not work in this climate," she said. "More properties means more buyers, which again adds to fear of missing out and making rash, ill-informed property decisions."

Daou said he's encouraging his clients to treat current conditions as an opportunity, rather than waiting for a perfect moment that may never come.

"With less competition, buyers can be more measured, negotiate harder and potentially buy a better property within their budget," he said. "Our role is to make sure they have their finance assessed and ready to go, so when the right property comes up they can negotiate with confidence and move quickly."

An Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power, compare home loan options, and model how a possible rate change could affect your repayments before you make an offer. If you'd rather have someone bid and negotiate on your behalf, an Aussie Buyer's Agent can also help you navigate this kind of market.

Does a falling market mean it's a good time to buy? Not automatically. Falling values can mean less competition and more room to negotiate, but affordability also depends on your borrowing capacity, interest rates, deposit size and living expenses. A lower asking price doesn't guarantee a property fits comfortably within your budget. Why are home values falling in so many suburbs at once? Softer buyer demand, more stock sitting on the market, and ongoing affordability pressures have spread well beyond the top end of the market this year. That's pushed the share of capital city suburbs recording a fall from 45.8% in autumn to 93% through winter . Will interest rates fall along with property prices? Not necessarily. Stronger than expected inflation data has raised the chance the RBA could increase the cash rate again in September or November, which would work against buyers even as prices ease. Should first home buyers wait for prices to fall further? There's no guarantee prices will keep falling in every suburb, and rents are also rising, which adds a cost to waiting. Government incentives like the 5% deposit scheme are currently supporting activity at the more affordable end of the market. Speaking with a broker can help first home buyers weigh up their options based on their own circumstances.