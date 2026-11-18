Key takeaways

You may be able to get a home loan on a lower income, but lenders assess affordability differently.

Your living costs, debts, and credit limits can affect borrowing power as well as your income.

The 5% Deposit Scheme has no income cap, while Help to Buy has income caps that change.

Scheme eligibility is separate from home loan approval.

Buying a home on a lower income can feel like a lot to work out, especially when you’re trying to understand what a lender will count and whether government support could apply to you. But a lower income doesn’t automatically rule out getting a home loan.

There’s no official definition of “low income” for home loan applications, and no single income cut-off applies to every lender.

Instead, lenders generally look at whether you could afford the repayments after your living costs and other debts. Your income matters, but so do your expenses, credit limits, deposit, and the size of the loan you need.

This guide explains how lenders assess your position, what support may help, and what to sort out before applying.

How do lenders decide what you can borrow?

Lenders generally assess whether you could afford the repayments, rather than applying one income threshold to every applicant.

They look at your income alongside your living costs, debts, dependents, and credit limits.

This means two people earning a similar income may have different borrowing positions if one has more financial commitments.

Lender policies and assessment methods also differ, so the same income may produce different borrowing estimates.

You might also be interested in: Understanding how much you can borrow

What do serviceability and debt-to-income mean?

Serviceability is a lender’s assessment of whether your income could cover your home loan repayments and other commitments.

Lenders may consider your income, living costs, dependents and debts, including credit card limits, personal and car loans, Buy Now Pay Later accounts and HELP debt. Policies vary.

Lenders also test whether you could manage higher repayments. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) expects APRA-regulated banks to apply a minimum serviceability buffer of 3 percentage points above the loan rate when assessing new home loan applications. Lenders may also apply their own criteria.

Example only: a 6% loan may be assessed as if it were 9%. This is an assessment test, not the rate you pay.

Your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) is your total debt divided by gross annual income.

Example only: $300,000 of debt divided by $60,000 of income gives a DTI of 5. At the time of writing, APRA limits each bank’s new lending at a DTI of 6 or higher to 20%, with some exclusions. This is not a personal cut-off.

Try the borrowing power calculator as a guide. You could test the result with and without an unused credit card limit, but the estimate is not loan approval.

Ready to find out your borrowing power? Get a quick estimate before you start house hunting. Check your borrowing power

What government support may help?

Government support may reduce the deposit you need or contribute to equity, but it does not increase your income or bypass a lender’s affordability assessment.

The 5% Deposit Scheme provides a guarantee to the lender, while Help to Buy involves a government equity contribution. Both still require you to meet the relevant scheme rules and a participating lender’s criteria.

The Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme was formerly called the Home Guarantee Scheme, and its Single Parent Stream was formerly the Family Home Guarantee.

Under current settings, the 5% Deposit Scheme has no income cap or limit on places, but property price caps, scheme eligibility and lender approval still apply.

Scheme information below checked 17 November 2026. Rules, income thresholds, and property price caps can change. Check the official tools before applying.

Support Minimum deposit Income cap Who it may help Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme , General Stream 5% No income cap Eligible first home buyers and some people who have not owned a home or land in Australia in the previous 10 years. Property and lender rules apply. 5% Deposit Scheme , Single Parent Stream 2% No income cap Eligible single parents or legal guardians with at least one dependent child. Property and lender rules apply. Help to Buy 2% Income caps apply and are indexed Eligible Australian citizens. The Government contributes equity, up to 40% for a new home or 30% for an existing home, subject to current rules. State grants and concessions Varies Varies Rules differ. In most states, the First Home Owner Grant applies to new homes only. Stamp duty concessions may also apply.

The 5% Deposit Scheme is a guarantee to a lender, not a cash grant. Both it and Help to Buy are applied for through a participating lender, not directly through Housing Australia .

A participating lender still needs to approve your home loan. Check the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme and Help to Buy eligibility before you apply.

What grants and schemes you could be eligible for? Chat to an Aussie Broker to see how much you could save. Get in touch

You might also be interested in: State-by-state guide to buying with the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme

What can you do before applying?

There is no guarantee of approval, but you can take practical steps before applying.

Review your income, debts, savings, and spending so you have a clearer picture of what you may be able to afford.

Your income is more than just your salary

Some lenders may consider regular rental income, commission, bonuses, dividends, government payments, or child support.

Policies differ, and a lender may count only part of some income types. Before applying, gather recent payslips, employment details and records showing any additional income you want the lender to consider.

Reduce what you owe

Existing debts can reduce the amount a lender is willing to lend. Review credit cards, personal loans, car loans and Buy Now Pay Later accounts, and avoid new debt before applying.

Paying down or closing an account may help but does not guarantee a higher estimate.

Show steady savings and tidy statements

Check your credit report for errors, pay bills on time, and avoid unnecessary credit applications close to applying.

Lenders may review your statements, so consistent saving and spending can make your position easier to understand. You can check your credit score .

Borrow less

A lower purchase price, different location or larger deposit can reduce the loan you need.

Loan-to-value ratio (LVR) is the amount you borrow as a percentage of the property’s value. A larger deposit generally means a lower LVR, which may affect how a lender assesses the loan and whether LMI applies.

If you use a government scheme, check the property price cap for the location, and leave room for rate changes, insurance, maintenance and other costs.

Consider a joint application or a guarantor

A partner’s income may be assessed with yours, but so may their debts. A guarantor provides additional security or takes responsibility if you cannot meet the loan obligations.

It is a family arrangement, not a government scheme, and the guarantor should understand the risks and seek independent legal advice.

Be realistic about timing and applications

Credit applications are recorded as credit enquiries. Avoid unnecessary applications close together and ask how a lender may assess them. A broker may help you understand which options could fit before you apply.

If the numbers do not work yet, saving more, reducing debts or waiting for your income to change may improve your position. Borrow only what you can comfortably repay.

You might also be interested in: How much do you need for a house deposit in Australia?

Talk to an Aussie Broker before you apply

Getting a home loan on a lower income isn’t about finding a special type of loan or meeting one income figure.

It’s about understanding what you can comfortably afford, how a lender may assess your income and expenses, and whether a government scheme could reduce the deposit you need.

Before applying, review your debts and credit limits, gather evidence of your income and spending, and check the current scheme rules.

An Aussie Broker can review your income, expenses and debts, explain which support may apply and compare eligible options across Aussie’s lender panel.

They can help you understand how lenders may assess your position and what to check before applying. Book a chat with an Aussie Broker.

Book a chat with an Aussie Broker Get in touch

Frequently asked questions