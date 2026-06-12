Key takeaways:

A lower home loan rate could save you thousands. Even a small rate reduction may lower your repayments and reduce the total interest paid over the life of your loan.

Preparation can strengthen your negotiating position. Understanding your borrower profile, equity position and current market rates can help you make a stronger case for a rate review.

Compare your rate before contacting your lender. Research what your lender offers new customers and compare similar home loans from other lenders to understand whether your rate is competitive.

A rate review doesn't always require refinancing. Many borrowers can negotiate a lower interest rate with their existing lender before considering a switch.

If your lender won't move, refinancing may be worth exploring. Comparing alternative loans can help you assess whether a different lender or loan product better suits your current circumstances.

If you've had the same home loan for several years, recently rolled off a fixed rate, or haven't reviewed your mortgage in a while, you could be paying a higher interest rate than necessary.

Many lenders offer sharper rates to attract new customers, but existing borrowers don't always receive the same pricing automatically. As a result, two customers with similar loan profiles may be paying different rates with the same lender, depending on when they obtained their loan and the product they hold.

Even a small rate reduction can lower your repayments and reduce the total interest paid over the life of the loan. Before refinancing, it may be worth asking your lender for a rate review. In some cases, a simple conversation can result in a lower rate. If not, comparing alternative loans can help you understand whether switching lenders could offer better value.

This guide explains how to negotiate a better home loan rate, what information to prepare before contacting your lender, and when refinancing may be worth considering.

Are you paying too much on your home loan?

One of the simplest ways to check is to compare your current interest rate and loan features with similar products currently available. If your rate is higher than borrowers with a similar profile are receiving, it may be time to negotiate with your lender or explore refinancing options.

It's also worth reviewing your loan if your circumstances have improved. A higher income, lower loan-to-value ratio (LVR) or strong repayment history may give you access to more competitive rates than were available when you first applied.

While interest rates matter, loan features can also affect your mortgage's overall cost. Features such as an offset account or redraw facility may help reduce interest costs or provide greater flexibility, depending on how you manage your loan.

Does negotiating a home loan rate always work?

Not always.

Many lenders will review a customer's rate, but there's no guarantee they will offer a discount. The outcome often depends on factors such as your repayment history, loan size, available equity and overall borrower profile.

Borrowers who have built equity, maintained a strong repayment record and hold larger loan balances may be in a stronger position to negotiate. Lenders may also consider how your current rate compares with rates offered to similar borrowers.

That's why preparation matters. Understanding your loan position and comparing your rate against current market options can help you negotiate with greater confidence and assess whether your lender's offer is competitive.

Why does negotiating your interest rate matter?

Your mortgage is one of the biggest financial commitments you’ll make, so it's worth reviewing whether your current rate remains competitive. A lower interest rate means:

Lower monthly repayments, freeing up cash for other expenses or investments.

Less interest paid over time, potentially saving tens of thousands of dollars.

More financial flexibility, allowing you to pay off your home loan faster if desired.

You might also be interested in: RBA interest rate predictions

Are you overpaying on your home loan? Use our home loan health check tool to find out. Check your rate now

Can I lower my interest rate without refinancing?

It may be possible to secure a lower interest rate without refinancing if you’re able to negotiate your rate with your current lender. Understanding and potentially adjusting your existing loan, such as switching from interest-only to principal and interest repayments, can also help in securing a lower interest rate. Changing your home loan product or switching lenders will require a refinance.

If you're considering refinancing, it's important to understand not only what rates are available, but whether a different loan would genuinely improve your position. Comparing lenders can be time-consuming, particularly when eligibility criteria and loan features vary between products.

According to Aussie Broker Benjamin Vagg:

“One of the most valuable steps borrowers can take is speaking with a broker. We regularly see opportunities to improve on a customer's existing loan, whether through a lower rate, different loan features or a better overall package.”

You might also be interested in: 8 reasons to refinance your home loan

How do you ask your lender for a lower interest rate?

In many cases, negotiating a lower home loan rate starts with a phone call, an online message or a request for a rate review.

Be direct. Let your lender know you're reviewing your home loan and would like to know whether a more competitive rate is available based on your current circumstances.

It can help to have a few key facts ready before the conversation, including:

Your current interest rate

Recent rates available on similar loans

Your loan balance and available equity

Your repayment history

This information can help you understand whether your rate is in line with the market and strengthen your case for a review.

If your lender won't reduce your rate, ask whether there are alternative loan products within its range that may offer better value. Comparing other lenders can also help you assess whether the offer is competitive.

If you'd prefer not to negotiate yourself, an Aussie Broker can compare options from a panel of lenders and help you understand whether your current loan remains competitive or whether refinancing may be worth considering.

5 tips to help you negotiate with your current lender

The strongest home loan negotiations usually start before you contact your lender. These tips can help you understand how your loan compares with the market and prepare for a rate review.

1. Understand your current loan and financial position.

Before you even think about asking if you can get an interest rate reduction, it's smart to make sure you are the responsible borrower. Having a history of late repayments, for example, will likely reduce your chances of getting a lower rate.

If you weren't the perfect borrower in the past, it's a good idea to take the time to work on making regular, on-time repayments so that you can justify requesting a lower interest rate. Other things that can put you in an ideal position to negotiate include:

Having a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 80% or less

Having stable and full-time employment

Making principal and interest repayments, rather than interest-only repayments

Having a good credit history

Being an owner-occupier

Factors that can reduce your negotiation power may include:

A poor credit score

Missed loan or credit card repayments

Having a high LVR (over 80%)

Being a riskier borrower (e.g. if you're self-employed)

2. Check out your current lender's interest rates.

Before you request a lower rate, it's smart to research and know what rates your existing lender is offering new customers. If your current interest rate is lower than the rate new customers get, you're probably not going to have much luck lowering yours even further.

But chances are, if you haven't refinanced in a while and have been with your lender for some time, you may not have the most competitive rate.

This is particularly likely if you were previously on a fixed-rate home loan that reverted to your lender's standard variable rate at the end of your fixed term. These standard variable interest rates are often higher than average variable rates.

Banks are unlikely to automatically adjust to lower rates for existing customers, so you're going to have to make the first move. Coming in with knowledge of your lender's interest rates will make you feel more confident when negotiating and less likely to accept a rate that may not be competitive.

3. Compare your lender's rates with competitor interest rates.

Knowledge is power when negotiating. Research current home loan rates from other lenders to see if you can get a better deal elsewhere. Look for:

Standard variable and fixed interest rates across different lenders.

Special offers, cashback incentives, or package deals.

Reviews and comparisons of lenders' customer service and policies.

In addition to finding out your current lender's interest rates, it's not a bad idea to do some competitor research on better loan rates from other lenders before you chat with your lender.

Mortgage brokers can help simplify this complex process and use their expertise to uncover home loan options tailored to your financial situation and long term goals.

This gives you a better idea of what sort of interest rate you should have and how your current rate compares to the rest of the market.

When researching rates from other lenders, make sure you consider the following:

What kind of fees these lenders are charging on their home loans

That you are looking at the same type of home loan you currently have (e.g. if you have a variable rate investment loan, make sure you are comparing other similar loans)

Whether these competitor loans include the same/similar features (e.g. offset accounts) that could influence the rate charged.

Basically, to make an effective comparison with your home loan, you need to look at very similar competitor loans.

You might also stumble across a home loan with a lower rate, but on closer inspection, it comes with higher fees. Always calculate whether these fees make the home loan more expensive than a slightly higher interest rate.

A comparison rate includes the interest rate and most upfront and ongoing loan costs, helping you compare the overall cost of similar home loans more accurately.

You might also be interested in: How to compare home loan rates to find the right deal

Ready to compare your options? There’s no better time than the present. Talk to your local Aussie Broker and find out what we can do for you. Book an appointment

4. Ask for the rate that new customers get.

We mentioned earlier that it's important to find out what rates your lender is offering new customers. These rates may be lower than your current interest rate.

If you have been an ideal borrower with at least 20% equity in your home, you may be in a stronger position to ask for a rate review.

There are more lenders and banks than ever before, and many lenders understand the importance of retaining customers and rewarding loyalty. So, you may find that your lender is willing to negotiate and reduce your rate if you are in a healthy financial position.

5. Take advantage of your customer loyalty.

Your loyalty as a customer could be one of your greatest negotiation tools. If you've been with your lender for a long time and have a positive history with them, you may be able to use this to your advantage. Come into the negotiation prepared and with the facts ready.

You can tell them how many years you've been with them and prove your reliability as a borrower by highlighting your repayment history.

Pro tip: Successful home loan negotiations are often built on preparation. Knowing your borrower profile, understanding what your lender offers new customers and comparing rates across the market can help you approach the conversation with clear facts rather than guesswork.

According to Aussie Mobile Broker Matthew Bulmer:

"One of the best ways to strengthen your negotiating position is to speak with a broker. Borrowers often only see a small part of the market. On the other hand, a broker can compare lenders, rates and policies to help you understand whether you're getting a competitive deal."

If your lender isn't willing to offer a more competitive rate, you can use that information to decide whether refinancing or switching lenders may be worth exploring.

Starting the interest rate negotiation

At this stage, you should feel more prepared and confident about contacting your lender (or visiting one of their branches). Here are some tips for the negotiation itself:

Be firm and polite, and get straight to the point.

Once you've done your research, it's time to ask your lender for a rate review.

A firm, polite and well-prepared approach is often more effective than making demands. The goal is to show that you've reviewed your options, understand current market rates and have a reason for requesting a lower rate. You might start the conversation by saying:

"I've been reviewing my home loan and noticed there are similar loans available at lower rates. I'd like to discuss whether a more competitive rate is available for my loan."

You can strengthen your case by:

Highlighting your repayment history

Referencing comparable rates offered by other lenders

Pointing to improvements in your financial position, such as an increased equity

Asking whether any discounts, pricing reviews or alternative loan products are available

What to say in different situations

If you've found a lower rate elsewhere:

"I've compared a few similar loans and found lower rates available elsewhere. I'd prefer to stay with my current lender, but can you review my rate?"

If you've been a customer for several years:

"I've been a customer for several years and have maintained my repayments. Is there a more competitive rate available for existing customers?"

If you're offered a small reduction:

"Thank you. Is that the best rate available, or is there any further flexibility?"

If the lender can't offer a meaningful reduction, ask whether its pricing or retention team can review your request. Many lenders have specialist teams that assess rate review requests from existing customers, particularly where refinancing may be an option.

Be persistent and follow up.

Lenders don’t always say yes immediately. If your request is denied:

Ask for reasons and if there are any conditions under which they’d reconsider.

Check in again after a few weeks or months, especially if market rates shift.

Consider escalating your request to a manager or retention specialist.

What if my lender refuses to lower my interest rate?

Not every rate review results in a better offer. If your lender isn't willing to reduce your rate, it may be time to assess your alternatives.

One option is to request a mortgage discharge form. This is the document used to close your loan as part of the refinancing process. While requesting a discharge form doesn't commit you to switching lenders, it signals that you're actively considering other options.

Some lenders have dedicated retention teams that review customers at risk of refinancing. As a result, a discharge request may prompt a further review of your rate or loan pricing.

If your lender still doesn't offer a competitive outcome, refinancing may be worth exploring.

Refinancing could help you:

Access a lower interest rate

Reduce your repayments

Consolidate existing debts

Access different loan features

Move to a loan that better suits your current circumstances

Before refinancing, compare any potential savings against refinancing costs, fees and lender eligibility criteria.

The key is to make an informed decision. If your current lender isn't offering a competitive rate, understanding what other lenders may offer can help you decide whether staying, negotiating further or refinancing is the better option.

You might also be interested in: Why should you refinance your home loan?

What if I'm not comfortable negotiating my interest rate?

Negotiating with banks can be time-consuming and overwhelming, and you may not feel confident, especially if you have gone through the process before That's where Aussie can help:

Expert mortgage brokers: Our brokers can negotiate with lenders on your behalf to help secure a better deal.

Loan comparison: We compare hundreds of home loans to find the right fit for your needs.

Seamless process: From paperwork to approvals, we simplify the entire refinancing journey.

Keep an eye on your rate without the guesswork: If you already have a home loan, Rate Radar in the Aussie App can monitor your loan over time and alert you when adjustments or rates may be worth a closer look.

Keeping an eye on your interest rate is a smart financial move. By being prepared, doing your research, and leveraging tools and expert help when needed, you can save thousands over the life of your loan.

If you'd like to understand your options or see if you can unlock any savings, an Aussie Broker can help you compare loans and assess whether refinancing or a rate review may be suitable for your circumstances.

Book a chat with an Aussie Broker Get in touch

FAQs: How to negotiate a lower home loan rate