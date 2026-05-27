How much is stamp duty in Tasmania?

Key takeaways

Transfer duty in Tasmania is calculated on a sliding scale based on the greater of the purchase price or the property's market value.

Eligible first home buyers may be able to access significant duty relief on established homes, but the current exemption is due to expire on 30 June 2026.

Stamp duty can be a substantial upfront cost , so it's important to factor it into your budget early.

A foreign investor duty surcharge of 8% may apply on top of standard rates for eligible foreign purchasers.

When you buy property in Tasmania, it’s very likely that you will be charged stamp duty (also known as transfer duty) on the purchase.

This can be a hefty upfront fee , so it’s good to be across how it works. In this article we’ll explain exactly what stamp duty is, how it is calculated, as well as the concessions and exemptions that may be available to you.

What is stamp duty?

Also known as transfer duty, stamp duty is a fee you pay to the government when purchasing land, property and some other assets. It's the cost of transferring ownership of the asset into your name.

Stamp duty is like a tax. The money it generates is put back into the economy by funding public sectors such as education, roads and transport, healthcare and emergency services.

For properties, the rate of stamp duty varies between states and territories across Australia, so it's important to refer to information specific to the state where you'll be purchasing.

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How is stamp duty calculated in Tasmania?

Transfer duty in Tasmania is administered by the State Revenue Office of Tasmania and is charged on a sliding scale based on the greater of either the purchase price or the property's market value.

While the rates of stamp duty may differ across Australia, there are several common factors that influence it:

The value of the property or sale cost (whichever is higher)

The location of the property (which state/territory it is in)

The type of property (e.g. owner-occupied, investment property , whether the property is a unit or house )

Whether you are a first home buyer

Whether you are classed as a foreign buyer.

To get an idea of how much stamp duty you could be charged, check out Aussie’s Stamp Duty Calculator.

Current Tasmania stamp duty rates (2025–26)

The following transfer duty rates apply to property purchases in Tasmania. These rates have applied since 21 October 2013 and are administered by the State Revenue Office of Tasmania.

Dutiable value Transfer duty payable Not more than $3,000 $50 $3,001 to $25,000 $50 plus $1.75 for every $100, or part, by which the dutiable value exceeds $3,000 $25,001 to $75,000 $435 plus $2.25 for every $100, or part, by which the dutiable value exceeds $25,000 $75,001 to $200,000 $1,560 plus $3.50 for every $100, or part, by which the dutiable value exceeds $75,000 $200,001 to $375,000 $5,935 plus $4.00 for every $100, or part, by which the dutiable value exceeds $200,000 $375,001 to $725,000 $12,935 plus $4.25 for every $100, or part, by which the dutiable value exceeds $375,000 More than $725,000 $27,810 plus $4.50 for every $100, or part, by which the dutiable value exceeds $725,000

Source: State Revenue Office Tasmania – Rates of duty

How much is stamp duty in Tasmania?

The amount of transfer duty you pay depends on the property's dutiable value and whether you're eligible for any concessions.

Here's a simplified example using the current Tasmania transfer duty schedule.

Property price Estimated transfer duty* $500,000 Approx. $18,248 $650,000 Approx. $24,623 $750,000 Approx. $28,935

These examples are illustrative only and do not constitute financial or tax advice. Transfer duty may vary depending on the property, buyer eligibility and applicable concessions. Readers should refer to the State Revenue Office Tasmania duty calculator for current rates and calculations.

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When do you pay stamp duty in Tasmania?

Transfer duty in Tasmania is paid to the State Revenue Office of Tasmania. Once a dutiable transaction occurs, such as settling on a property — you have three months to pay the duty owed. Your conveyancer or solicitor will usually help calculate and arrange payment as part of the settlement process.

What stamp duty concessions and exemptions are available in Tasmania?

Don't forget to check whether you're eligible for a stamp duty concession when buying property in Tasmania. You can also visit our Tasmania first home buyer concessions guide for a full overview of the grants and incentives that may be available to you.

1. First home buyers of established homes — duty exemption

Eligible first home buyers purchasing an established home in Tasmania may currently be entitled to a full exemption from transfer duty. This exemption applies to properties with a dutiable value of $750,000 or less and covers purchases that settle between 18 February 2024 and 30 June 2026 inclusive.

To be eligible, you must:

be purchasing an established home (existing house, unit or apartment — not a new build)

be an Australian citizen or permanent resident

be at least 18 years of age

have never previously owned residential property in Australia

intend to occupy the home as your principal place of residence for a continuous period of at least six months, commencing within 12 months of settlement

The exemption can save eligible buyers up to $28,935. Note that this is a temporary measure due to expire on 30 June 2026. Buyers should confirm current eligibility criteria with the State Revenue Office of Tasmania.

2. New apartments and units — 50% duty concession

A separate 50% duty concession applies to eligible buyers purchasing a new apartment or unit that is either off-the-plan or under construction, with a dutiable value of up to $750,000. This concession applies to purchases from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2026 inclusive and is open to all buyers, not just first home buyers.

3. Transfers between partners and family members

In some circumstances, you may not need to pay stamp duty at all. Transfer duty is generally exempt when transferring property between partners in a marriage or significant relationship, provided the property is the principal place of residence of both parties and both parties hold the property as joint tenants or as tenants with equal shares. Exemptions may also apply to property transfers between family members, such as following a relationship breakdown.

Do foreign buyers in Tasmania have to pay additional duty?

Foreign buyers in Tasmania may have to pay an additional duty surcharge of 8% of the property's dutiable value on top of standard transfer duty rates, for transactions entered into from 1 April 2020. You can find out more at the State Revenue Office of Tasmania.

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What about the First Home Owner Grant?

Separate from stamp duty concessions, eligible first home buyers in Tasmania may also be able to access the First Home Owner Grant (FHOG), a one-off government payment for eligible buyers purchasing or building a new home.

The FHOG is currently $30,000 for eligible transactions entered into between 1 July 2025 and 30 June 2026. From 1 July 2026, the Tasmanian Government has proposed a $20,000 FHOG as part of the 2026-27 Budget, announced 20 May 2026. At the time of publishing, legislation to enact this change had not yet been passed. Until legislation is confirmed, the standard grant of $10,000 remains the legislated amount for transactions from 1 July 2026.

For current eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit the State Revenue Office of Tasmania or our Tasmania first home buyer concessions guide.

Want to get started on your home buying journey in Tasmania? Find out what your home loan options could be by booking a free appointment with your local Aussie Broker .