How to value and increase the worth of your investment property

If you own an investment property, its value influences more than a potential sale price. It can affect your borrowing capacity, loan structure, portfolio strategy, and risk exposure.

A current valuation may impact:

Your loan-to-value ratio (LVR)

Whether lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) applies (often where LVR is above 80%)

Your ability to release usable equity

Refinancing eligibility

Future renovation planning

In 2026, property markets continue to shift across states and territories. Median dwelling values, investor lending activity and rental yields vary by location, which makes updated valuations important for portfolio decisions.

Understanding where your property sits in the current market can help you decide whether to hold, refinance, renovate or restructure your loan.

How property valuations work

A property valuation is an independent assessment of a property’s market value at a specific point in time.

Lenders use valuations when assessing:

New loan applications

Refinancing requests

Equity releases

Loan-to-value ratio thresholds

Valuations are not the same as real estate agent appraisals. Appraisals are estimates, while a valuation is typically conducted by a qualified valuer and follows lender guidelines.

Types of property valuations

Lenders may use different valuation methods depending on the loan type and perceived risk.

Automated Valuation Model (AVM)

A data-driven estimate based on recent comparable sales. AVMs are commonly used for lower-risk transactions.

Desktop valuation

Completed by a valuer without physically inspecting the property. Relies on available sales and property data.

Kerbside valuation

A drive-by external inspection assessing street appeal, location and visible condition.

Full valuation

A comprehensive internal and external inspection. Often required for higher loan amounts or unique properties. The valuation type used depends on lender policy, property characteristics, and loan details.

What a valuer looks for

When assessing a property, valuers may consider:

Location and proximity to transport, schools and amenities

Land size, zoning and development potential

Recent comparable sales

Property layout and condition

Renovations or structural changes

Rental demand and local market trends

Improvements can influence value, but they need to align with surrounding property standards.

How to research your property’s market value

Before requesting a formal valuation, you can review publicly available data to understand your property’s position in the market.

Start with:

Recent comparable sales in your suburb

Rental listings and advertised weekly rents

Vacancy rates and days on market

Suburb growth trends

Zoning or planning overlays

Gross rental yield can be calculated by dividing annual rent by the property’s value. Net yield accounts for expenses such as rates, maintenance, and management fees.

An Aussie Broker can also provide a complimentary property report to help you assess current market indicators before making decisions.

Understanding equity and LVR

Equity is the difference between your property’s value and the amount you owe on your loan.

For example:

Property value: $800,000

Loan balance: $500,000

Total equity: $300,000

However, not all equity is usable. Lenders typically assess usable equity up to a certain LVR threshold, often around 80%, depending on policy.

If your property increases in value and your loan balance reduces over time, your LVR may improve.

A lower LVR can:

Reduce risk from a lender’s perspective

Improve refinancing options

Potentially reduce or remove LMI in certain circumstances

Always consider serviceability and overall debt position before accessing equity.

When to re-value or refinance your investment property

There’s no fixed timeline for re-valuing a property, but investors often review their value when:

The market has shifted

They’ve completed renovations

Rental income has increased

They want to release equity

Their fixed-rate term is ending

They are reviewing their portfolio strategy

Refinancing may allow you to:

Adjust your loan structure

Consolidate debt

Access equity for further investment

Review interest rate options

Before refinancing, assess fees, break costs (if applicable) and loan suitability.

How to add value to your investment property

Adding value takes research and planning. Improvements should reflect tenant demand, local competition, and long-term holding strategy. It’s important to differentiate between:

Value-add renovations (aimed at increasing sale price)

Yield-add improvements (aimed at increasing rental income)

Both can influence overall return, but the impact depends on your market.

Top improvements that may appeal to tenants

Kitchen updates

Modern cabinetry, updated appliances, and durable surfaces can improve usability and presentation. In competitive rental markets, updated kitchens may influence tenant decision-making.

Bathroom upgrades

Clean, functional bathrooms are often high on tenant priority lists. Improving ventilation, lighting, and storage can enhance appeal.

Energy efficiency improvements

Solar panels, LED lighting, improved insulation and water-efficient fixtures may reduce running costs and appeal to environmentally conscious tenants.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging capability

As electric vehicle ownership grows, properties with charging access may stand out in certain suburbs.

Pet-friendly features

A significant proportion of Australian households own pets. Secure fencing, low-maintenance landscaping and durable flooring can expand your potential tenant pool.

Storage solutions

Built-in wardrobes, shelving and garage storage improve practicality and long-term liveability.

Indicative improvement considerations

Improvement Typical Cost Range Considerations Kitchen refresh $15,000 - $25,000 Market-dependent uplift Bathroom upgrade $10,000 - $20,000 Tenant appeal focus Solar installation $5,000 - $8,000 Energy efficiency benefit

Indicative only, costs vary by state, labour availability, and building input prices.

Funding improvements and avoiding overcapitalisation

You may consider funding upgrades through:

Cash savings

Loan redraw facilities

Equity release

Refinancing

Personal loan top-ups

Before proceeding, evaluate:

Comparable sales in your suburb

Local ceiling prices

Construction cost trends

Holding period strategy

Overcapitalisation occurs when renovation costs exceed the value they add. Research your local market and seek guidance before committing significant funds.

Tax, depreciation and capital works

Renovations may have tax implications depending on the nature of the improvement.

Generally:

Structural improvements may qualify as capital works deductions over time

Plant and equipment items may qualify for depreciation

Repairs may be treated differently from capital improvements

Rules and eligibility change, so consult a registered tax professional before making decisions.

Improvements can also affect future capital gains tax calculations when the property is sold.

Council approvals and development considerations

If you’re planning structural changes, extensions, or reconfigurations, you may require council approval.

Check your relevant state or territory planning portal before commencing work. Zoning restrictions, overlays, and building codes can influence what is permitted.

If you’re considering subdividing or developing, feasibility assessments and professional advice are essential.

Investment strategy scenarios

Scenario 1: Renovate to refinance

An investor updates their kitchen and bathroom in line with local market expectations. After completion, they request a valuation. If the property's value increases and their LVR improves, they may explore refinancing to adjust their loan structure.

Scenario 2: Increase yield through targeted upgrades

An investor installs energy-efficient features and allows pets. The property attracts a broader tenant pool and achieves a higher weekly rent, potentially improving yield without major structural changes.

Outcomes vary depending on valuation results, location, market conditions, and loan suitability.

Understanding your investment property’s value can influence more than a potential sale price. It plays a role in your loan structure, equity position, and how confidently you plan improvements.

Whether you’re reviewing your LVR, considering renovations or exploring refinancing, aligning these decisions with current market conditions and your long-term goals is key.

If you’re thinking about re-valuing, refinancing or funding upgrades, a conversation with a broker can help you understand how those steps fit within your overall finance strategy.

Frequently asked questions

How often should I get my investment property valued? Some investors review every one to two years, or after renovations, depending on strategy. If you are refinancing or releasing equity, your lender will usually require an updated valuation. What renovations add the most value? Improvements that enhance functionality and align with local market demand such as kitchens, bathrooms and energy efficiency upgrades are commonly prioritised. The impact depends on your suburb and property type. Can I claim renovation costs on tax? Some capital improvements may qualify for capital works deductions or depreciation under ATO rules. Immediate deductions are generally limited. Seek independent tax advice before proceeding. What’s the difference between an appraisal and a valuation? An appraisal is typically an estimate provided by a real estate agent. A valuation is an independent, formal assessment conducted by a qualified valuer and is often required by lenders. How do I know if I’m overcapitalising? Compare your renovation budget with recent comparable sales in your area. If the total investment exceeds what similar properties are selling for, you may be overcapitalising.