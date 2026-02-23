How to value and increase the worth of your investment property

Understand property valuations, when to refinance, and practical ways to increase your investment property’s value.

23 February 2026

4 minute read

Bea Nicole Amarille

  • Learn how an investment property valuation works and what lenders assess.

  • Understand LVR, equity release, and refinancing triggers for investors.

  • Explore renovations that may improve rental appeal and long-term value.

  • Know the tax, depreciation, and council factors to consider before upgrading.

If you own an investment property, its value influences more than a potential sale price. It can affect your borrowing capacity, loan structure, portfolio strategy, and risk exposure.

A current valuation may impact:

In 2026, property markets continue to shift across states and territories. Median dwelling values, investor lending activity and rental yields vary by location, which makes updated valuations important for portfolio decisions.

Understanding where your property sits in the current market can help you decide whether to hold, refinance, renovate or restructure your loan.

How property valuations work

A property valuation is an independent assessment of a property’s market value at a specific point in time.

Lenders use valuations when assessing:

  • New loan applications

  • Refinancing requests

  • Equity releases

  • Loan-to-value ratio thresholds

Valuations are not the same as real estate agent appraisals. Appraisals are estimates, while a valuation is typically conducted by a qualified valuer and follows lender guidelines.

Types of property valuations

Lenders may use different valuation methods depending on the loan type and perceived risk.

Automated Valuation Model (AVM) 

A data-driven estimate based on recent comparable sales. AVMs are commonly used for lower-risk transactions.

Desktop valuation 

Completed by a valuer without physically inspecting the property. Relies on available sales and property data.

Kerbside valuation 

A drive-by external inspection assessing street appeal, location and visible condition.

Full valuation 

A comprehensive internal and external inspection. Often required for higher loan amounts or unique properties. The valuation type used depends on lender policy, property characteristics, and loan details.

What a valuer looks for

When assessing a property, valuers may consider:

  • Location and proximity to transport, schools and amenities

  • Land size, zoning and development potential

  • Recent comparable sales

  • Property layout and condition

  • Renovations or structural changes

  • Rental demand and local market trends

Improvements can influence value, but they need to align with surrounding property standards.

How to research your property’s market value

Before requesting a formal valuation, you can review publicly available data to understand your property’s position in the market.

Start with:

  • Recent comparable sales in your suburb

  • Rental listings and advertised weekly rents

  • Vacancy rates and days on market

  • Suburb growth trends

  • Zoning or planning overlays

Gross rental yield can be calculated by dividing annual rent by the property’s value. Net yield accounts for expenses such as rates, maintenance, and management fees.

An Aussie Broker can also provide a complimentary property report to help you assess current market indicators before making decisions.

Understanding equity and LVR

Equity is the difference between your property’s value and the amount you owe on your loan.

For example:

  • Property value: $800,000

  • Loan balance: $500,000

  • Total equity: $300,000

However, not all equity is usable. Lenders typically assess usable equity up to a certain LVR threshold, often around 80%, depending on policy.

If your property increases in value and your loan balance reduces over time, your LVR may improve.

A lower LVR can:

  • Reduce risk from a lender’s perspective

  • Improve refinancing options

  • Potentially reduce or remove LMI in certain circumstances

Always consider serviceability and overall debt position before accessing equity.

When to re-value or refinance your investment property

There’s no fixed timeline for re-valuing a property, but investors often review their value when:

  • The market has shifted

  • They’ve completed renovations

  • Rental income has increased

  • They want to release equity

  • Their fixed-rate term is ending

  • They are reviewing their portfolio strategy

Refinancing may allow you to:

  • Adjust your loan structure

  • Consolidate debt

  • Access equity for further investment

  • Review interest rate options

Before refinancing, assess fees, break costs (if applicable) and loan suitability.

How to add value to your investment property

Adding value takes research and planning. Improvements should reflect tenant demand, local competition, and long-term holding strategy. It’s important to differentiate between:

  • Value-add renovations (aimed at increasing sale price)

  • Yield-add improvements (aimed at increasing rental income)

Both can influence overall return, but the impact depends on your market.

Top improvements that may appeal to tenants

Kitchen updates

Modern cabinetry, updated appliances, and durable surfaces can improve usability and presentation. In competitive rental markets, updated kitchens may influence tenant decision-making.

Bathroom upgrades

Clean, functional bathrooms are often high on tenant priority lists. Improving ventilation, lighting, and storage can enhance appeal.

Energy efficiency improvements

Solar panels, LED lighting, improved insulation and water-efficient fixtures may reduce running costs and appeal to environmentally conscious tenants.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging capability

As electric vehicle ownership grows, properties with charging access may stand out in certain suburbs.

Pet-friendly features

A significant proportion of Australian households own pets. Secure fencing, low-maintenance landscaping and durable flooring can expand your potential tenant pool.

Storage solutions

Built-in wardrobes, shelving and garage storage improve practicality and long-term liveability.

Indicative improvement considerations

Improvement

Typical Cost Range

Considerations

Kitchen refresh

$15,000 - $25,000

Market-dependent uplift

Bathroom upgrade

$10,000 - $20,000

Tenant appeal focus

Solar installation

$5,000 - $8,000

Energy efficiency benefit

Indicative only, costs vary by state, labour availability, and building input prices.

Funding improvements and avoiding overcapitalisation

You may consider funding upgrades through:

Before proceeding, evaluate:

  • Comparable sales in your suburb

  • Local ceiling prices

  • Construction cost trends

  • Holding period strategy

Overcapitalisation occurs when renovation costs exceed the value they add. Research your local market and seek guidance before committing significant funds.

Tax, depreciation and capital works

Renovations may have tax implications depending on the nature of the improvement.

Generally:

  • Structural improvements may qualify as capital works deductions over time

  • Plant and equipment items may qualify for depreciation

  • Repairs may be treated differently from capital improvements

Rules and eligibility change, so consult a registered tax professional before making decisions.

Improvements can also affect future capital gains tax calculations when the property is sold.

Council approvals and development considerations

If you’re planning structural changes, extensions, or reconfigurations, you may require council approval.

Check your relevant state or territory planning portal before commencing work. Zoning restrictions, overlays, and building codes can influence what is permitted.

If you’re considering subdividing or developing, feasibility assessments and professional advice are essential.

Investment strategy scenarios

Scenario 1: Renovate to refinance

An investor updates their kitchen and bathroom in line with local market expectations. After completion, they request a valuation. If the property's value increases and their LVR improves, they may explore refinancing to adjust their loan structure.

Scenario 2: Increase yield through targeted upgrades

An investor installs energy-efficient features and allows pets. The property attracts a broader tenant pool and achieves a higher weekly rent, potentially improving yield without major structural changes.

Outcomes vary depending on valuation results, location, market conditions, and loan suitability.

Understanding your investment property’s value can influence more than a potential sale price. It plays a role in your loan structure, equity position, and how confidently you plan improvements.

Whether you’re reviewing your LVR, considering renovations or exploring refinancing, aligning these decisions with current market conditions and your long-term goals is key.

If you’re thinking about re-valuing, refinancing or funding upgrades, a conversation with a broker can help you understand how those steps fit within your overall finance strategy.

Book a free^ chat with an Aussie Broker to review your property’s current value and explore loan or renovation funding options that suit your circumstances.

Frequently asked questions

