RBA rate tracker: See the latest cash rate and what it means for you

Track the latest RBA cash rate updates and see how interest rate changes could affect home loan repayments in Australia.

Last updated: 16 June 2026

RBA rate change history, until May 2026

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has held the cash rate at 4.35% at its June 2026 meeting.

For borrowers, a rate hold may provide greater certainty in the short term.

However, the RBA's decision is only one part of the picture. Lenders may still adjust home loan rates, policies and offers, which can affect what's available to borrowers.

We'll continue updating this tracker as lenders announce changes, so you can stay informed about what the latest developments may mean for your home loan and property plans.

At Aussie, our brokers compare over 25 lenders** and more than 4,000 home loan options to help you understand what's available in today's market and how different rates could affect your borrowing power, repayments and refinancing opportunities.

Home loan interest rates are rising. Could you be getting a better deal?

Find out what other deals are on the market. Book your free^ no-obligation chat with an Aussie Broker today.

Let's talk

What are lenders doing after the June 2026 hold?

Last updated: June 16th 2026, 3:35PM AEST

The RBA left the cash rate unchanged at 4.35% in June, meaning lenders do not need to make changes to variable home loan rates in response to today's decision.

However, a hold does not necessarily mean lenders will leave rates unchanged.

Some lenders may continue to adjust rates, offers and lending policies independently of the RBA as they compete for new customers and respond to market conditions.

We'll update this page throughout the day as lenders confirm their positions following the June decision.

Lender

Response to June hold

Updated

Commonwealth Bank

No changes announced

16 June 2026

NAB

No changes announced

16 June 2026

ANZ

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Westpac

No changes announced

16 June 2026

AMP

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Aussie Bridge

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Aussie Boost

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Aussie Activate

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Aussie Elevate

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Aussie Select

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Bank of Melbourne

No changes announced

16 June 2026

BankSA

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Bankwest

No changes announced

16 June 2026

BOQ

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Great Southern

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Heritage

No changes announced

16 June 2026

HSBC

No changes announced

16 June 2026

ING

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Firstmac

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Liberty

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Macquarie

No changes announced

16 June 2026

MeBank

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Newcastle Permanent

No changes announced

16 June 2026

St George

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Suncorp

No changes announced

16 June 2026

Wondering how much your home loan repayments could change?

Get a better idea with our interest rate change calculator.

Calculate now

Historical rate changes

Keeping track of interest rate changes can be tricky. That's why we've created the list below to help you understand what changes have been made historically. 

Date

RBA Cash Rate (%)

Change

4-May-2026

4.35

↑ +0.25

17-Mar-2026

4.10

↑ +0.25

3-Feb-2026

3.85

↑ +0.25

13-Aug-2025

3.60

↓ -0.25

21-May-2025

3.85

↓ -0.25

18-Feb-2025

4.10

↓ -0.25

8-Nov-2023

4.35

↑ +0.25

7-Jun-2023

4.10

↑ +0.25

3-May-2023

3.85

↑ +0.25

8-Mar-2023

3.60

↑ +0.25

8-Feb-2023

3.35

↑ +0.25

7-Dec-2022

3.10

↑ +0.25

2-Nov-2022

2.85

↑ +0.25

5-Oct-2022

2.60

↑ +0.25

7-Sep-2022

2.35

↑ +0.50

3-Aug-2022

1.85

↑ +0.50

6-Jul-2022

1.35

↑ +0.50

8-Jun-2022

0.85

↑ +0.50

4-May-2022

0.35

↑ +0.25

4-Nov-2020

0.10

↓ -0.15

20-Mar-2020

0.25

↓ -0.25

4-Mar-2020

0.50

↓ -0.25

2-Oct-2019

0.75

↓ -0.25

3-Jul-2019

1.00

↓ -0.25

5-Jun-2019

1.25

↓ -0.25

3-Aug-2016

1.50

↓ -0.25

4-May-2016

1.75

↓ -0.25

6-May-2015

2.00

↓ -0.25

4-Feb-2015

2.25

↓ -0.25

7-Aug-2013

2.50

↓ -0.25

8-May-2013

2.75

↓ -0.25

5-Dec-2012

3.00

↓ -0.25

3-Oct-2012

3.25

↓ -0.25

6-Jun-2012

3.50

↓ -0.25

2-May-2012

3.75

↓ -0.50

7-Dec-2011

4.25

↓ -0.25

2-Nov-2011

4.50

↓ -0.25

3-Nov-2010

4.75

↑ +0.25

5-May-2010

4.50

↑ +0.25

7-Apr-2010

4.25

↑ +0.25

3-Mar-2010

4.00

↑ +0.25

2-Dec-2009

3.75

↑ +0.25

4-Nov-2009

3.50

↑ +0.25

7-Oct-2009

3.25

↑ +0.25

8-Apr-2009

3.00

↓ -0.25

4-Feb-2009

3.25

↓ -1.00

3-Dec-2008

4.25

↓ -1.00

5-Nov-2008

5.25

↓ -0.75

8-Oct-2008

6.00

↓ -1.00

3-Sep-2008

7.00

↓ -0.25

5-Mar-2008

7.25

↑ +0.25

6-Feb-2008

7.00

↑ +0.25

7-Nov-2007

6.75

↑ +0.25

8-Aug-2007

6.50

↑ +0.25

8-Nov-2006

6.25

↑ +0.25

2-Aug-2006

6.00

↑ +0.25

3-May-2006

5.75

↑ +0.25

2-Mar-2005

5.50

↑ +0.25

3-Dec-2003

5.25

↑ +0.25

5-Nov-2003

5.00

↑ +0.25

5-Jun-2002

4.75

↑ +0.25

8-May-2002

4.50

↑ +0.25

5-Dec-2001

4.25

↓ -0.25

3-Oct-2001

4.50

↓ -0.25

5-Sep-2001

4.75

↓ -0.25

4-Apr-2001

5.00

↓ -0.50

7-Mar-2001

5.50

↓ -0.25

7-Feb-2001

5.75

↓ -0.50

2-Aug-2000

6.25

↑ +0.25

3-May-2000

6.00

↑ +0.25

5-Apr-2000

5.75

↑ +0.25

2-Feb-2000

5.50

↑ +0.50

3-Nov-1999

5.00

↑ +0.25

2-Dec-1998

4.75

↓ -0.25

30-Jul-1997

5.00

↓ -0.50

23-May-1997

5.50

↓ -0.50

11-Dec-1996

6.00

↓ -0.50

6-Nov-1996

6.50

↓ -0.50

31-Jul-1996

7.00

↓ -0.50

14-Dec-1994

7.50

↑ +1.00

24-Oct-1994

6.50

↑ +1.00

17-Aug-1994

5.50

↑ +0.75

30-Jul-1993

4.75

↓ -0.50

23-Mar-1993

5.25

↓ -0.50

8-Jul-1992

5.75

↓ -0.75

6-May-1992

6.50

↓ -1.00

8-Jan-1992

7.50

↓ -1.00

6-Nov-1991

8.50

↓ -1.00

3-Sep-1991

9.50

↓ -1.00

16-May-1991

10.50

↓ -1.00

4-Apr-1991

11.50

↓ -0.50

18-Dec-1990

12.00

↓ -1.00

15-Oct-1990

13.00

↓ -1.00

2-Aug-1990

14.00

An Aussie Broker can do the leg work when you refinance. Our brokers can search, compare and apply for home loans for you. Just book a free^ appointment at a time that suits you to get expert help. 

Looking for a better deal on your home loan?

Compare rates and get your questions answered by the pros, at no cost to you.

Book appointment

Back to top

Financial Products

Car loansBusiness loansInsurance

Company

About usMedia releasesArticles

Join Us

CareersBecome a brokerSign up as an agent

Legal

PrivacySecurityCredit guideVulnerability disclosure

Contact

Book an appointmentFind a store or brokerContact us

Follow us

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Youtube
Instagram

Download the Aussie App

We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the many lands where we live and work and pay our respects to Elders past, present and emerging. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities from the many lands where we live, work and gather.

© 2026 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861 Australian Credit Licence 246786. The Lendi Group Pty Ltd, which is the ultimate holding company of the Aussie and Lendi businesses is owned by numerous shareholders including; banks such as CBA, ANZ and Macquarie Bank, the Lendi founders and employees, and a number of Australian institutional investors and sophisticated investors including UniSuper.