The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has held the cash rate at 4.35% at its June 2026 meeting.
For borrowers, a rate hold may provide greater certainty in the short term.
However, the RBA's decision is only one part of the picture. Lenders may still adjust home loan rates, policies and offers, which can affect what's available to borrowers.
We'll continue updating this tracker as lenders announce changes, so you can stay informed about what the latest developments may mean for your home loan and property plans.
At Aussie, our brokers compare over 25 lenders** and more than 4,000 home loan options to help you understand what's available in today's market and how different rates could affect your borrowing power, repayments and refinancing opportunities.
What are lenders doing after the June 2026 hold?
Last updated: June 16th 2026, 3:35PM AEST
The RBA left the cash rate unchanged at 4.35% in June, meaning lenders do not need to make changes to variable home loan rates in response to today's decision.
However, a hold does not necessarily mean lenders will leave rates unchanged.
Some lenders may continue to adjust rates, offers and lending policies independently of the RBA as they compete for new customers and respond to market conditions.
We'll update this page throughout the day as lenders confirm their positions following the June decision.
Lender
Response to June hold
Updated
Commonwealth Bank
No changes announced
16 June 2026
NAB
No changes announced
16 June 2026
ANZ
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Westpac
No changes announced
16 June 2026
AMP
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Aussie Bridge
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Aussie Boost
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Aussie Activate
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Aussie Elevate
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Aussie Select
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Bank of Melbourne
No changes announced
16 June 2026
BankSA
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Bankwest
No changes announced
16 June 2026
BOQ
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Great Southern
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Heritage
No changes announced
16 June 2026
HSBC
No changes announced
16 June 2026
ING
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Firstmac
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Liberty
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Macquarie
No changes announced
16 June 2026
MeBank
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Newcastle Permanent
No changes announced
16 June 2026
St George
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Suncorp
No changes announced
16 June 2026
Historical rate changes
Keeping track of interest rate changes can be tricky. That's why we've created the list below to help you understand what changes have been made historically.
Date
RBA Cash Rate (%)
Change
4-May-2026
4.35
↑ +0.25
17-Mar-2026
4.10
↑ +0.25
3-Feb-2026
3.85
↑ +0.25
13-Aug-2025
3.60
↓ -0.25
21-May-2025
3.85
↓ -0.25
18-Feb-2025
4.10
↓ -0.25
8-Nov-2023
4.35
↑ +0.25
7-Jun-2023
4.10
↑ +0.25
3-May-2023
3.85
↑ +0.25
8-Mar-2023
3.60
↑ +0.25
8-Feb-2023
3.35
↑ +0.25
7-Dec-2022
3.10
↑ +0.25
2-Nov-2022
2.85
↑ +0.25
5-Oct-2022
2.60
↑ +0.25
7-Sep-2022
2.35
↑ +0.50
3-Aug-2022
1.85
↑ +0.50
6-Jul-2022
1.35
↑ +0.50
8-Jun-2022
0.85
↑ +0.50
4-May-2022
0.35
↑ +0.25
4-Nov-2020
0.10
↓ -0.15
20-Mar-2020
0.25
↓ -0.25
4-Mar-2020
0.50
↓ -0.25
2-Oct-2019
0.75
↓ -0.25
3-Jul-2019
1.00
↓ -0.25
5-Jun-2019
1.25
↓ -0.25
3-Aug-2016
1.50
↓ -0.25
4-May-2016
1.75
↓ -0.25
6-May-2015
2.00
↓ -0.25
4-Feb-2015
2.25
↓ -0.25
7-Aug-2013
2.50
↓ -0.25
8-May-2013
2.75
↓ -0.25
5-Dec-2012
3.00
↓ -0.25
3-Oct-2012
3.25
↓ -0.25
6-Jun-2012
3.50
↓ -0.25
2-May-2012
3.75
↓ -0.50
7-Dec-2011
4.25
↓ -0.25
2-Nov-2011
4.50
↓ -0.25
3-Nov-2010
4.75
↑ +0.25
5-May-2010
4.50
↑ +0.25
7-Apr-2010
4.25
↑ +0.25
3-Mar-2010
4.00
↑ +0.25
2-Dec-2009
3.75
↑ +0.25
4-Nov-2009
3.50
↑ +0.25
7-Oct-2009
3.25
↑ +0.25
8-Apr-2009
3.00
↓ -0.25
4-Feb-2009
3.25
↓ -1.00
3-Dec-2008
4.25
↓ -1.00
5-Nov-2008
5.25
↓ -0.75
8-Oct-2008
6.00
↓ -1.00
3-Sep-2008
7.00
↓ -0.25
5-Mar-2008
7.25
↑ +0.25
6-Feb-2008
7.00
↑ +0.25
7-Nov-2007
6.75
↑ +0.25
8-Aug-2007
6.50
↑ +0.25
8-Nov-2006
6.25
↑ +0.25
2-Aug-2006
6.00
↑ +0.25
3-May-2006
5.75
↑ +0.25
2-Mar-2005
5.50
↑ +0.25
3-Dec-2003
5.25
↑ +0.25
5-Nov-2003
5.00
↑ +0.25
5-Jun-2002
4.75
↑ +0.25
8-May-2002
4.50
↑ +0.25
5-Dec-2001
4.25
↓ -0.25
3-Oct-2001
4.50
↓ -0.25
5-Sep-2001
4.75
↓ -0.25
4-Apr-2001
5.00
↓ -0.50
7-Mar-2001
5.50
↓ -0.25
7-Feb-2001
5.75
↓ -0.50
2-Aug-2000
6.25
↑ +0.25
3-May-2000
6.00
↑ +0.25
5-Apr-2000
5.75
↑ +0.25
2-Feb-2000
5.50
↑ +0.50
3-Nov-1999
5.00
↑ +0.25
2-Dec-1998
4.75
↓ -0.25
30-Jul-1997
5.00
↓ -0.50
23-May-1997
5.50
↓ -0.50
11-Dec-1996
6.00
↓ -0.50
6-Nov-1996
6.50
↓ -0.50
31-Jul-1996
7.00
↓ -0.50
14-Dec-1994
7.50
↑ +1.00
24-Oct-1994
6.50
↑ +1.00
17-Aug-1994
5.50
↑ +0.75
30-Jul-1993
4.75
↓ -0.50
23-Mar-1993
5.25
↓ -0.50
8-Jul-1992
5.75
↓ -0.75
6-May-1992
6.50
↓ -1.00
8-Jan-1992
7.50
↓ -1.00
6-Nov-1991
8.50
↓ -1.00
3-Sep-1991
9.50
↓ -1.00
16-May-1991
10.50
↓ -1.00
4-Apr-1991
11.50
↓ -0.50
18-Dec-1990
12.00
↓ -1.00
15-Oct-1990
13.00
↓ -1.00
2-Aug-1990
14.00
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