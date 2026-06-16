The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has held the cash rate at 4.35% at its June 2026 meeting.

For borrowers, a rate hold may provide greater certainty in the short term.

However, the RBA's decision is only one part of the picture. Lenders may still adjust home loan rates, policies and offers, which can affect what's available to borrowers.

We'll continue updating this tracker as lenders announce changes, so you can stay informed about what the latest developments may mean for your home loan and property plans.

At Aussie, our brokers compare over 25 lenders** and more than 4,000 home loan options to help you understand what's available in today's market and how different rates could affect your borrowing power, repayments and refinancing opportunities.

Home loan interest rates are rising. Could you be getting a better deal? Find out what other deals are on the market. Book your free^ no-obligation chat with an Aussie Broker today. Let's talk

What are lenders doing after the June 2026 hold?

Last updated: June 16th 2026, 3:35PM AEST

The RBA left the cash rate unchanged at 4.35% in June, meaning lenders do not need to make changes to variable home loan rates in response to today's decision.

However, a hold does not necessarily mean lenders will leave rates unchanged.

Some lenders may continue to adjust rates, offers and lending policies independently of the RBA as they compete for new customers and respond to market conditions.

We'll update this page throughout the day as lenders confirm their positions following the June decision.

Lender Response to June hold Updated Commonwealth Bank No changes announced 16 June 2026 NAB No changes announced 16 June 2026 ANZ No changes announced 16 June 2026 Westpac No changes announced 16 June 2026 AMP No changes announced 16 June 2026 Aussie Bridge No changes announced 16 June 2026 Aussie Boost No changes announced 16 June 2026 Aussie Activate No changes announced 16 June 2026 Aussie Elevate No changes announced 16 June 2026 Aussie Select No changes announced 16 June 2026 Bank of Melbourne No changes announced 16 June 2026 BankSA No changes announced 16 June 2026 Bankwest No changes announced 16 June 2026 BOQ No changes announced 16 June 2026 Great Southern No changes announced 16 June 2026 Heritage No changes announced 16 June 2026 HSBC No changes announced 16 June 2026 ING No changes announced 16 June 2026 Firstmac No changes announced 16 June 2026 Liberty No changes announced 16 June 2026 Macquarie No changes announced 16 June 2026 MeBank No changes announced 16 June 2026 Newcastle Permanent No changes announced 16 June 2026 St George No changes announced 16 June 2026 Suncorp No changes announced 16 June 2026

Disclaimer This table shows which lenders across Aussie’s panel have announced rate changes following the latest RBA decision. Your interest rate will depend on your specific home loan product and circumstances. **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.

^Lender charges fees will apply. Aussie does not provide financial or investment advice. This material does not take account of your objectives, financial circumstances or needs. Aussie recommends that you seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making an investment decision.

Wondering how much your home loan repayments could change? Get a better idea with our interest rate change calculator. Calculate now

Historical rate changes

Keeping track of interest rate changes can be tricky. That's why we've created the list below to help you understand what changes have been made historically.

Date RBA Cash Rate (%) Change 4-May-2026 4.35 ↑ +0.25 17-Mar-2026 4.10 ↑ +0.25 3-Feb-2026 3.85 ↑ +0.25 13-Aug-2025 3.60 ↓ -0.25 21-May-2025 3.85 ↓ -0.25 18-Feb-2025 4.10 ↓ -0.25 8-Nov-2023 4.35 ↑ +0.25 7-Jun-2023 4.10 ↑ +0.25 3-May-2023 3.85 ↑ +0.25 8-Mar-2023 3.60 ↑ +0.25 8-Feb-2023 3.35 ↑ +0.25 7-Dec-2022 3.10 ↑ +0.25 2-Nov-2022 2.85 ↑ +0.25 5-Oct-2022 2.60 ↑ +0.25 7-Sep-2022 2.35 ↑ +0.50 3-Aug-2022 1.85 ↑ +0.50 6-Jul-2022 1.35 ↑ +0.50 8-Jun-2022 0.85 ↑ +0.50 4-May-2022 0.35 ↑ +0.25 4-Nov-2020 0.10 ↓ -0.15 20-Mar-2020 0.25 ↓ -0.25 4-Mar-2020 0.50 ↓ -0.25 2-Oct-2019 0.75 ↓ -0.25 3-Jul-2019 1.00 ↓ -0.25 5-Jun-2019 1.25 ↓ -0.25 3-Aug-2016 1.50 ↓ -0.25 4-May-2016 1.75 ↓ -0.25 6-May-2015 2.00 ↓ -0.25 4-Feb-2015 2.25 ↓ -0.25 7-Aug-2013 2.50 ↓ -0.25 8-May-2013 2.75 ↓ -0.25 5-Dec-2012 3.00 ↓ -0.25 3-Oct-2012 3.25 ↓ -0.25 6-Jun-2012 3.50 ↓ -0.25 2-May-2012 3.75 ↓ -0.50 7-Dec-2011 4.25 ↓ -0.25 2-Nov-2011 4.50 ↓ -0.25 3-Nov-2010 4.75 ↑ +0.25 5-May-2010 4.50 ↑ +0.25 7-Apr-2010 4.25 ↑ +0.25 3-Mar-2010 4.00 ↑ +0.25 2-Dec-2009 3.75 ↑ +0.25 4-Nov-2009 3.50 ↑ +0.25 7-Oct-2009 3.25 ↑ +0.25 8-Apr-2009 3.00 ↓ -0.25 4-Feb-2009 3.25 ↓ -1.00 3-Dec-2008 4.25 ↓ -1.00 5-Nov-2008 5.25 ↓ -0.75 8-Oct-2008 6.00 ↓ -1.00 3-Sep-2008 7.00 ↓ -0.25 5-Mar-2008 7.25 ↑ +0.25 6-Feb-2008 7.00 ↑ +0.25 7-Nov-2007 6.75 ↑ +0.25 8-Aug-2007 6.50 ↑ +0.25 8-Nov-2006 6.25 ↑ +0.25 2-Aug-2006 6.00 ↑ +0.25 3-May-2006 5.75 ↑ +0.25 2-Mar-2005 5.50 ↑ +0.25 3-Dec-2003 5.25 ↑ +0.25 5-Nov-2003 5.00 ↑ +0.25 5-Jun-2002 4.75 ↑ +0.25 8-May-2002 4.50 ↑ +0.25 5-Dec-2001 4.25 ↓ -0.25 3-Oct-2001 4.50 ↓ -0.25 5-Sep-2001 4.75 ↓ -0.25 4-Apr-2001 5.00 ↓ -0.50 7-Mar-2001 5.50 ↓ -0.25 7-Feb-2001 5.75 ↓ -0.50 2-Aug-2000 6.25 ↑ +0.25 3-May-2000 6.00 ↑ +0.25 5-Apr-2000 5.75 ↑ +0.25 2-Feb-2000 5.50 ↑ +0.50 3-Nov-1999 5.00 ↑ +0.25 2-Dec-1998 4.75 ↓ -0.25 30-Jul-1997 5.00 ↓ -0.50 23-May-1997 5.50 ↓ -0.50 11-Dec-1996 6.00 ↓ -0.50 6-Nov-1996 6.50 ↓ -0.50 31-Jul-1996 7.00 ↓ -0.50 14-Dec-1994 7.50 ↑ +1.00 24-Oct-1994 6.50 ↑ +1.00 17-Aug-1994 5.50 ↑ +0.75 30-Jul-1993 4.75 ↓ -0.50 23-Mar-1993 5.25 ↓ -0.50 8-Jul-1992 5.75 ↓ -0.75 6-May-1992 6.50 ↓ -1.00 8-Jan-1992 7.50 ↓ -1.00 6-Nov-1991 8.50 ↓ -1.00 3-Sep-1991 9.50 ↓ -1.00 16-May-1991 10.50 ↓ -1.00 4-Apr-1991 11.50 ↓ -0.50 18-Dec-1990 12.00 ↓ -1.00 15-Oct-1990 13.00 ↓ -1.00 2-Aug-1990 14.00 —

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