Key takeaways:

Fix obvious faults first. Address visible maintenance issues before larger upgrades.

Dated doesn't mean defective. Functional features may not need replacing before sale.

Prioritise significant property issues. Safety and compliance requirements can vary by property and location.

Clean before you renovate. Better presentation may reduce the need for upgrades.

Get local feedback before spending. Buyer expectations vary by suburb, property type and price point.

Before selling your home, focus on repairs that address obvious faults, maintenance issues or relevant safety and compliance concerns. Be more selective with cosmetic upgrades and major renovations, particularly where existing features still work as intended.

The goal isn't to make your home look new. It's to decide what to fix before selling your home, what you can leave alone and where spending more may not be necessary.

Keep these principles in mind:

Fix obvious faults first. Address visible maintenance issues such as leaking taps, sticking doors, damaged paintwork or cracked tiles before considering larger upgrades.

Don't mistake dated for defective. An older kitchen, bathroom or finish may still function as intended and may not need replacing before sale.

Prioritise significant property issues. Known safety, compliance or substantial maintenance concerns may warrant attention ahead of cosmetic improvements.

Consider your local market. Buyer expectations can vary by suburb, property type, price point and likely buyer segment.

Get local feedback before spending heavily. A local property expert can help you understand whether the proposed work addresses a buyer concern or is unnecessary for your market.

Repair or renovate? Know the difference

Start by separating repairs from renovations.

A repair fixes something that is damaged, faulty or poorly maintained, while a renovation changes, improves or updates a property.

For example, a leaking tap is a repair. On the other hand, replacing a functional but dated kitchen is a renovation. The first addresses a fault; the second requires you to consider whether the additional cost, time and disruption make sense before selling.

Making this distinction can help you keep your pre-sale to-do list focused and assess larger improvements based on your property and local market, rather than assuming every dated feature needs an upgrade.

If you’re considering renovating before selling, an Aussie Broker can help you explore funding options, including available equity or personal loans.

You might also be interested in: Renovate or move? Tips for upgrading your home

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Start with the quick, visible fixes

When deciding what repairs to do before selling a house, start with the obvious maintenance and presentation issues. Focus on visible problems you can address without committing to a major renovation.

Patch and refresh tired paintwork

Check walls and other painted surfaces for peeling or damaged paint and noticeable marks. These are different from paintwork that is older but still in reasonable condition.

Strong or highly personalised colours may also dominate a room. In some cases, repainting these areas in a more neutral colour may be worth considering. But if the existing paintwork is clean and presentable, you may not need to repaint the entire property.

Fix small maintenance issues

Walk through your property and look for faults you may have stopped noticing, such as:

Dripping taps

Loose handles

Sticking doors

Cracked tiles

Broken switches or fittings

Damaged flyscreens

Cupboard doors that do not open or close properly.

Fixing these issues can address visible signs of wear or poor maintenance. However, don't assume every repair will increase your property's sale price.

Declutter and clean before upgrading

Before deciding a room needs an upgrade, clean and declutter it first. Clutter and dirty surfaces can make a space appear more tired than it is. Once the property is clean and you've removed excess belongings, reassess what still needs attention. You may find the issue is presentation rather than the room's condition.

Tidy outdoor areas

Take the same approach outside. Start with basic maintenance rather than assuming you need to invest in landscaping. Mow lawns, remove overgrowth, clear paths and tidy neglected areas. These jobs can address obvious presentation issues without turning the garden into a major pre-sale project.

For each job, ask: "Does this fix a visible problem?" or "Am I upgrading something that already works?" That distinction can help keep your pre-sale repairs focused and your spending in check.

You might also be interested in: Top 10 renovations that add the most value to your home

Know where sellers can overspend

When deciding what not to fix when selling a house, remember: dated does not necessarily mean defective.

A feature can look older and still work as intended. Replacing it for cosmetic reasons can turn straightforward sale preparation into a larger renovation, adding cost, time and uncertainty.

Think carefully before replacing a functional kitchen

A kitchen can look dated while remaining clean and functional. Before replacing it, separate what needs fixing from what you would personally prefer to change. A major kitchen renovation can involve:

Higher costs: More of your pre-sale budget is committed to one project.

Longer timelines: Planning, trades and installation can delay sale preparation.

Project risk: Unexpected work or delays can affect when you’re ready to sell.

Subjective choices: Your preferred finishes may not match a buyer’s tastes.

Different buyer plans: Some buyers may prefer to renovate to their own specifications.

This doesn't mean you should never renovate a kitchen before selling. It means an older but functional kitchen doesn't automatically need replacing.

Apply the same test to bathrooms

Separate maintenance problems from cosmetic preferences. Leaks, faulty fixtures, loose fittings and visible damage may warrant repairs. Older tiles, cabinetry and finishes that still function are different. Their appearance alone doesn't necessarily mean they need replacing.

Before undertaking a larger bathroom renovation, consider whether the cost and disruption make sense for your property and local market.

Avoid renovating for an imaginary buyer

Renovating based on what you think a future buyer wants can be risky because personal taste doesn't match buyer demand. Buyer expectations can vary by property type, price point, suburb and likely buyer segment.

While renovations may improve a property's function or presentation, there is no guarantee you'll recover what you spend when you sell.

Instead of asking whether something looks dated, ask: Are buyers in your local market likely to value the change enough to justify the cost?

Local market feedback can help you make that call before committing to a major renovation.

You might also be interested in: How to finance your home renovation

Renovation - on the house? Calculate what your home can fund instantly. Calculate

Fix safety, compliance and significant property issues before cosmetic ones

Consider known safety, compliance or major maintenance issues before cosmetic upgrades. What needs attention depends on your property, location and sale, so avoid relying on a one-size-fits-all pre-sale checklist. Depending on the property, issues to investigate may include:

Smoke alarms

Swimming pool or spa barriers

Electrical faults

Active leaks or water damage

Structural concerns

Pest activity

Damaged stairs or balustrades

Other obvious safety hazards.

Requirements vary by state or territory, property type and the circumstances of the sale. For example, homes being sold in Queensland must meet specific interconnected photoelectric smoke alarm requirements.

For some NSW properties with a pool or spa, the contract may need prescribed pool documents, subject to exemptions. Confirm the current requirements before listing.

If you're aware of a significant defect, safety concern or maintenance problem, consider it before spending the same budget on cosmetic work. Depending on the issue and applicable laws, known problems may also become relevant during buyer due diligence, negotiations or the contract process.

Do you need a building and pest inspection before selling?

No single inspection requirement applies to every Australian seller; whether you arrange a building or pest inspection before listing can depend on the property, location and circumstances of the sale.

An inspection also doesn't necessarily cover every part of a property or mean you must repair every issue identified. For example, NSW Government guidance says a standard building inspection focuses on major problems visible at the time and generally excludes areas or systems such as electrical wiring, plumbing, swimming pools and termite detection.

Before selling, speak with your conveyancer or solicitor about the disclosures, documentation and other requirements that apply to your property and transaction.

If you're reviewing a contract, Aussie's Contract Analyser can provide a general summary of key information to help you understand it. It isn't a substitute for independent legal or conveyancing advice.

Making an offer? Check the contract first. A quick scan with Aussie Contract Analyser can help you understand what to review before a formal legal check. Upload your contract

Get an opinion before you spend

Before committing to pre-sale repairs or renovations, get local feedback on your property as-is. This can help you prioritise where to spend your time and budget before work begins. A practical approach is:

Clean and declutter first. Make it easier to assess the property's condition without presentation issues getting in the way.

List the work you're considering. Separate necessary repairs from optional upgrades.

Get more than one local appraisal. Ask agents to assess the property before you make major changes.

Ask what they would prioritise. For each job, ask whether they would fix it before listing, treat it as a nice-to-have or leave it for the buyer.

Compare the feedback. Look for consistent recommendations rather than relying on one opinion.

Set your priorities. Weigh the feedback against your budget, selling timeline and likely buyer expectations.

If you're unsure which agents to approach, Aussie Seller Assist can research and compare agents and shortlist up to five local agents matched to your property.

The aim is simple: Get the property assessed before you spend. Then focus your time and budget on work supported by local market feedback, not assumptions about what buyers may want.

What to fix before selling your house: Key priorities

Before selling your home, focus on maintenance, presentation and relevant property issues before major cosmetic upgrades. A dated feature may not need replacing if it still works as intended. Prioritise:

Obvious maintenance problems

Damaged or heavily marked surfaces

Small, visible faults

Basic garden maintenance

Known safety or compliance issues relevant to the property.

Think carefully before spending heavily on:

A functional but dated kitchen

A functional but dated bathroom

Major cosmetic renovations

Highly personal design upgrades

Improvements based on assumptions about buyer preferences.

Before committing to major work, get local feedback on the property as it stands. Aussie Seller Assist can research and compare agents and shortlist up to five local agents matched to your property. You can also use Aussie's Home Value Calculator as a starting point for estimating your property's value.

The aim isn't to fix everything. It's to focus your time and budget on work that makes sense for your property, local market and sale and avoid spending on renovations you may not need.

We research and compare agents, so you don’t have to. Explore Seller Assist

FAQs about repairs before selling a house