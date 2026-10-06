Key takeaways:

Median prices are a starting point: They show the middle sale price in an area but may not reflect the home or street you are considering.

What sells can influence the number: A concentration of higher or lower-priced sales can shift a median without every property's value changing.

Look closer to home: Recent comparable sales, property type, condition and location may provide more useful context for an individual property.

Your budget still matters most: Understanding your borrowing capacity and repayments can help you set a price range before making an offer.

A suburb's median house price can help buyers work out where to start looking. But it may not reflect what they'll need to spend on the type of property they actually want.

A buyer might see a $900,000 suburb median and assume the area is within reach, only to find the homes that meet their needs are selling well above it. Another might rule out a suburb altogether, even though some streets or property types fall within their budget.

That's because a median describes the middle of a market. It doesn't tell you what a particular home may sell for, what a lender may value it at or, importantly, what you may be able to borrow to buy it.

For buyers, those distinctions matter because the property and the finance need to stack up together.

What does median house price actually mean?

A median sale price is the middle price when property sales in an area are arranged from lowest to highest. It can provide a useful snapshot of where transactions are occurring, but the result depends on the properties that sold during that period.

Why a suburb median may not tell you what a home is worth

One limitation is what's known as compositional bias. If an unusually large number of premium homes sell during one period, for example, the median sale price could rise without every property's underlying value increasing by the same amount.

It's one reason Cotality's Home Value Index doesn't rely on raw median sale prices. Its hedonic methodology accounts for property characteristics such as bedrooms, bathrooms, land area and location when measuring changes in housing values.

PRD Chief Economist Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo said buyers should understand the different pockets within a suburb rather than assuming its median applies equally across the area.

“There are suburbs where it's one suburb, but you've got half of it facing the ocean and the other half facing inland,” she said.

She said one part of a suburb could be selling around $700,000 to $750,000 while another was around $1.2 million, producing a median somewhere in between.

That difference isn't just academic for a buyer. If the properties in the pocket you’re targeting consistently sell above the headline median, check whether your budget and borrowing position still align.

Researching a particular property? Aussie's Property Report can help you explore property and local market information beyond the suburb median. Get your free property report

How to get closer to the price of the property you’re considering

A suburb median provides broad context. From there, buyers can narrow their research to the streets and properties they're actually considering.

“Go deeper in your research in terms of the two or three streets you're interested in and what the comparable sales have been in the past month or the past three months,” Mardiasmo said.

Jellis Craig Moonee Valley & Kensington real estate agent Christian Ianchello agreed that recent comparable sales can provide useful context.

“With an evolving market at the moment, we're probably not looking so much at the last six months,” he said.

“We're probably looking at comparables that have sold in the last three months, just to be a little bit more accurate.”

Buyers can then compare factors such as size, condition, property type and location.

From there, the focus shifts to what may be achievable financially. An Aussie Broker can help buyers understand their borrowing capacity, deposit and potential repayments, and model different purchase-price scenarios based on their circumstances.

Want to look beyond the suburb-wide numbers? Aussie's Home Value Calculator can give you an estimated value for a specific property to use alongside comparable sales and other research. Calculate your property here

Why headline market figures don’t tell the whole story

Cotality's latest Home Value Index shows how differently parts of the same market can move.

National dwelling values fell 1.1% in September and 3.7% over the September quarter. But the movement wasn't uniform, even within individual cities. Sydney house values fell 5.6% over the quarter compared with 3.0% for units, while Melbourne houses fell 3.9% compared with 2.2% for units.

That doesn't mean units are necessarily a better option, or that every house in those cities changed value by those amounts. It shows why a broad market figure may not reflect the properties an individual buyer is considering.

For buyers, the more useful question is how the properties that meet their needs and budget are behaving.

The three numbers buyers shouldn't confuse

A buyer researching a home can encounter several different numbers, and they don't necessarily answer the same question.

A suburb median provides broad market context. Comparable sales and property estimates may help indicate what a particular home could be worth, while a lender may require its own valuation when assessing a loan.

Then there's your number: the purchase price that may be achievable based on your deposit, borrowing capacity and potential repayments may support.

Those figures won't necessarily align. A property being advertised around the suburb median doesn't mean a lender will value it at that amount or that a buyer's finance will support the purchase.

You might also be interested in: How much is my house worth? A practical guide to property valuations

What if the property and your budget don’t line up?

Finding a property that appears consistent with recent comparable sales doesn't necessarily mean it fits your financial position.

Aussie Gisborne Broker Christopher Franklin said speaking with a broker early could help buyers put their property research into the context of their finances.

“We're not experts, we don't have the crystal ball, but we can arm them with as much information as possible,” he said.

“Then at least they can make a comfortable, informed decision.”

An Aussie Broker can help buyers understand their borrowing capacity and model different purchase-price and repayment scenarios. If the properties you're considering are outside your budget, they can also help you understand what may be achievable based on your circumstances.

For buyers, that adds another question alongside “What's the median price in this suburb?”: “What types of properties may be achievable within my budget?”

Median prices can provide useful context, but buying decisions become increasingly property and borrower-specific. Looking from the suburb, to the property, to your own financial position may give you a clearer picture of what could be achievable before making an offer.