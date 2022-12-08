“Around two-thirds of fixed-rate mortgage terms are set to expire through 2023.” Source: CoreLogic

Powered by Aussie and CoreLogic, the 'Your Next Mortgage Move' report sheds light on the property market, packed with everything to help you decide what's next for your mortgage.

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What is going on with property? What’s the next move for your mortgage? What if you’re on a fixed rate?

The past couple of years have been eventful for the economy. COVID-19, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and subsequent inflation have all significantly impacted Aussie mortgage holders:

“Borrowing to buy a home has changed dramatically through COVID-19. Between November 2020 and April 2022, Australia’s cash rate was a record-low 0.1%, but has since seen the fastest increase in rates since the early 90’s.” Source: CoreLogic

Many of those who started fixed rate loans during COVID-19 could be set for expiry this year, as the cash rate reaches new heights.

“Borrowers rolling off fixed-rate loans may be in for a big “sticker shock” in their mortgage repayments.” Source: CoreLogic

The future is still bright. There’s action you can take on your home loan for a financially fit 2023.

Explore the past, present and future of the property market to help you make an informed decision for the future of your home loan.

Plan your next mortgage move and download a free copy of the report today.

Need help now? Talk to your local Aussie Refinanceer about how refinancing could help you.