Your Next Mortgage Move Report

How your mortgage decisions could help you save in 2023

7 December 2022

1 minute read

Tom Law

Apartment building properties in Australian suburb

“Around two-thirds of fixed-rate mortgage terms are set to expire through 2023.” Source: CoreLogic

Powered by Aussie and CoreLogic, the 'Your Next Mortgage Move' report sheds light on the property market, packed with everything to help you decide what's next for your mortgage.

Download your free report

What is going on with property? What’s the next move for your mortgage? What if you’re on a fixed rate?

The past couple of years have been eventful for the economy. COVID-19, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and subsequent inflation have all significantly impacted Aussie mortgage holders:

“Borrowing to buy a home has changed dramatically through COVID-19. Between November 2020 and April 2022, Australia’s cash rate was a record-low 0.1%, but has since seen the fastest increase in rates since the early 90’s.” Source: CoreLogic

Many of those who started fixed rate loans during COVID-19 could be set for expiry this year, as the cash rate reaches new heights.

“Borrowers rolling off fixed-rate loans may be in for a big “sticker shock” in their mortgage repayments.” Source: CoreLogic

The future is still bright. There’s action you can take on your home loan for a financially fit 2023.

Explore the past, present and future of the property market to help you make an informed decision for the future of your home loan. 

Plan your next mortgage move and download a free copy of the report today.

Need help now? Talk to your local Aussie Refinanceer about how refinancing could help you.

Get the ‘Your Next Mortgage Move’ Report

Powered by Aussie and CoreLogic.

Download report

Back to top

Financial Products

Car loansBusiness loansInsurance

Company

About usMedia releasesArticles

Join Us

CareersBecome a brokerSign up as an agent

Legal

PrivacySecurityCredit guideVulnerability disclosure

Contact

Book an appointmentFind a store or brokerContact us

Follow us

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Youtube
Instagram

Download the Aussie App

We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the many lands where we live and work and pay our respects to Elders past, present and emerging. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities from the many lands where we live, work and gather.

© 2026 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861 Australian Credit Licence 246786. The Lendi Group Pty Ltd, which is the ultimate holding company of the Aussie and Lendi businesses is owned by numerous shareholders including; banks such as CBA, ANZ and Macquarie Bank, the Lendi founders and employees, and a number of Australian institutional investors and sophisticated investors including UniSuper.