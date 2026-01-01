Aaron Grofski

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Morley

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aaron Grofski, Aussie Team Member

About me

My job is to help you to identify the lenders who want your business and to help you choose the lender and product which best suits your needs. I will profile a number of  options including all fees and features and it is only then that you can make an informed decision, if you're a first home buyer, investor or looking to refinance your current home or investment loan. My aim is to ensure that the loan you choose is processed and followed through with far less hassle than you would experience by dealing directly with the lender. My appointment won't cost you a cent, as I am paid by the eventual lender you choose. Let me make your goal of becoming a property owner much easier to achieve. For existing homeowners, make an appointment for a home loan health check or find out how easy it is to build a property portfolio over time, as many of my clients have. Call me anytime on my mobile 0421 074 196

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Morley 6062
  • Noranda 6062

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421074196

Email: aaron.grofski@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61421074196

Email: aaron.grofski@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.