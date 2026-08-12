Aaron Ng

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Aaron Ng, Aussie Team Member

About me

Aaron Ng is a qualified CPA, seasoned property investor, and developer with extensive breadth and depth in both property investment and mortgage strategy. With a solid foundation in finance and a proven track record in real estate, Aaron brings a practical, numbers-driven approach to helping clients achieve their financial goals.

He specializes in guiding first home buyers through the complexities of entering the property market with confidence, clarity, and smart financing solutions. For seasoned and aspiring investors, Aaron offers tailored strategies to grow wealth through refinancing, equity release, and portfolio optimization—maximizing results while managing risk.

With a strong commitment to client success, Aaron combines professional integrity with real-world investment insight to deliver results that go beyond just securing a loan.

Qualified Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA) with a strong financial background

Passionate about helping people overcome fear and develop a healthy mindset around money and investing

Supports clients in building long-term confidence, financial literacy, and positive habits

Combines technical know-how with emotional insight to empower clients at every stage of their financial journey

Specializes in helping first home buyers successfully enter the property market with confidence

Assists property investors in building wealth through:

Strategic refinancing

Equity release for new purchases

Debt structuring and portfolio optimization

Combines real-world investment experience with analytical financial skills to deliver tailored solutions

Committed to clear communication, client education, and long-term success for every borrower

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61401813224

Email: aaron.ng@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61401813224

Email: aaron.ng@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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