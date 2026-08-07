Aaron Richards

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Carnegie

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aaron Richards, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 20 years’ experience in the banking and finance industry, I have extensive knowledge on how to find the right loan for your needs. Whether you are buying your first home, an investment property, or looking to find a better deal on your current loan, let me take all the marketing hype out of your search and give you straight forward advice on the best available finance providers.

I have a long-term commitment to my business which means you will have access to my vast expertise not only now, but as your needs change in the future. I aim to build a long-term relationship with all my clients and provide many years of guidance and support to help you reach your property goals.

Why not talk to someone you can build a mutually beneficial business relationship with that you can trust for years to come. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas I service

  • Carnegie 3163
  • Murrumbeena 3163

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61412646545

Email: aaron.richards@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61412646545

Email: aaron.richards@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Hi Aaron, thanks for letting us know about the finalities and we also want to say an overall thank you for all of your help over the years. You have been amazing in all the help and advice you have provided and guiding us through all of the ins and outs involved. You have always been so helpful, prompt and patient. We will be in touch again soon, we just wanted to mark the ending of the mortgage with recognising how great you have been in leading us through everything.

Richard and Janet

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