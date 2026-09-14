Abu Tausif

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Abu Tausif, Aussie Team Member

About me

I got into mortgage broking because I like solving the puzzle that most people find stressful. Every borrower's situation is different, a first home buyer with a small deposit, an investor stacking their second or third property, a self employed tradie whose income doesn't fit neatly into a lender's spreadsheet, and my job is to find the path that actually works for them, not just the first option that comes up.

As a mobile broker, which means I am not tied to one branch or one postcode. I meet clients where it suits them, at home, over a coffee, or on a video call, and I work with people right across Australia. Whether you are buying your first place, refinancing to a better rate, adding to a property portfolio, or trying to make sense of your borrowing options as a business owner, I handle the whole journey from that first conversation through to settlement day, including all the paperwork and lender back and forth in between.

﻿I work with wherever you are, what matters is getting you into the right loan with someone who will actually take the time to understand what you need.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 14 September, 5:30AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 14 September, 5:30AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Phone: +61 451534224

Email: abu.tausif@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61 451534224

Email: abu.tausif@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Abu was very helpful with our refinancing. We would recommend him to anyone who wants to refinance or purchase a new home.

Andy

Very responsible and communicative

Mohammad

It was the first time I met up with Abu from Aussie At golden grove. He is very good on communication and explained to me more clearly about the home loan. He is very helpful and skilled. At the time to discuss he explain in details. Thanks Abu.

Davy

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
Macquarie
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.