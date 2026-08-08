Adam Brandt

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Adam Brandt, Aussie Team Member

About me

Adam Brandt – Your Trusted Aussie Mortgage Broker

With over 20 years of experience as a mortgage broker in Australia, Adam Brandt is passionate about helping Australians achieve their property dreams. Whether you’re a first home buyer, refinancing your existing mortgage, or expanding your property investment portfolio, Adam provides expert guidance every step of the way.

As an award-winning mortgage broker, Adam takes pride in offering personalised, stress-free service tailored to your needs. He works with a wide range of lenders to find the best home loan options for your goals—always focused on securing competitive rates and flexible features that suit your lifestyle.

Helping All Types of Borrowers

Adam has helped hundreds of Australians successfully navigate the home loan process, including:

  • First Home Buyers (FHBs) – Making the journey simple and achievable with step-by-step guidance.

  • Refinancers – Finding smarter loan solutions to reduce repayments and save on interest.

  • Investors – Structuring loans strategically to support long-term wealth creation.

  • Self-Employed Clients – Simplifying complex lending requirements with tailored documentation and expert advice.

Why Choose Adam Brandt

  • 20+ years of mortgage industry experience

  • Recognised industry award winner for customer service and loan solutions

  • Specialist in complex loans and self-employed borrowers

  • Committed to clear communication and ongoing support throughout your loan journey

Your Home Loan Journey, Made Easy

Adam understands that applying for a home loan can feel overwhelming. That’s why he focuses on making the process easy to understand, handling all the legwork so you can focus on what matters most—buying your dream home or growing your investment portfolio.

If you’re looking for a trusted, local mortgage broker who will put your goals first, Adam Brandt is ready to help you make confident, informed decisions about your finance.

Contact Adam today to discuss your home loan needs and discover how he can help you save time, stress, and money.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 8:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 8:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61409257846

Email: adam.brandt@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61409257846

Email: adam.brandt@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.