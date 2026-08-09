About me
I specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Morphett Vale 5162
- Christies Beach 5165
- Christie Downs 5164
- Christies Beach North 5065
- Hackham 5163
- Hackham West 5163
- Huntfield Heights 5163
- Lonsdale 5160
Monday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Adam did an awesome job! His easy going yet professional attitude and great knowledge of products and the market made it very easy for us to get a loan. He went out of his way to help us and followed up on every question we had. We would definitely recommend him.
Jay and Victoria
Adam helped ensure the loan application process was made easy and straightforward. He was in contact throughout every step of the process and kept me in the loop regarding the status of my application. He was able to help make sure all my paperwork and approvals were completed before my settlement date. Would recommend Adam to others embarking on the loan application process.
Grace
Adam Forte was fantastic. He did what I thought was the impossible. On a whim we thought maybe it was possible to buy the house we were renting that our landlord wanted to sell. With a small deposit, a casual income and I bit of equity he worked so hard to find a lender for us. Nothing was too hard for Adam. Soooo many phone calls, sooo many texts, but we got there. Your a magician Adam ?
Anita