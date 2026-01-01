Adrian Mercieca

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Adrian Mercieca, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a Senior Aussie Broker who has been with Aussie since 2004.

When was the last time you had a home loan health check? If your owner-occupied interest rate is not 5.50% or lower, or your investment interest rate is greater than 6.00%, then you might be paying more than you should be, and I can help look for, and establish a better overall home loan solution.

Applying for a home loan can be a stressful process and using a broker can simplify the process, as we take care of most of the heavy lifting for you. Aussie works with over 20 different lenders* including all of Australia's major banks. However, often the non-major banks offer more competitive home loan products and interest rates.

So, if you are looking to refinance into a lower interest rate, or you simply want some guidance with purchasing your first home, next home, or an investment property, please get in touch with me today as I am here to assist with your enquiry.

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61401021301

Email: adrian.mercieca@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61401021301

Email: adrian.mercieca@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.