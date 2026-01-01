Ailin Forouzandeh

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Merrylands

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Ailin Forouzandeh, Aussie Team Member

About me

Meet Our Office Manager: Ailin!

At Aussie Merrylands, we are proud to have Ailin leading our family business as Office Manager. With over 15 years of experience in the home loan industry, Ailin is not only a qualified broker but also the heart of our operations, ensuring every client's journey is smooth and successful.

Ailin takes immense pride in delivering exceptional customer service, going above and beyond to support you. She meticulously manages the entire loan process, from your initial application right through to settlement, ensuring everything is handled with accuracy and efficiency. This means you can relax knowing your loan is in expert hands and that we're working tirelessly to achieve a positive outcome for you, quickly and seamlessly.

Her dedication to strong organization and clear communication is key to our family's success and, most importantly, to your satisfaction. Ailin is here to make sure your home loan experience with Aussie Merrylands is as stress-free and straightforward as possible, helping you achieve your property goals with confidence.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Holroyd 2142
  • Merrylands 2160

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61451116988

Email: ailin.forouzandeh@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61451116988

Email: ailin.forouzandeh@aussie.com.au

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