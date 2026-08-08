Alan Monson

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Alan Monson, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Alan Monson. I am a Senior Aussie Mortgage Broker with Aussie & have been with Aussie since 2002. Including the time I have been with Aussie, I have over 40 years experience within the financial services industry. Previously I was with the Commonwealth Bank for over 26 years including the last 8 years as a Branch Manager. I am also Commercially accredited, as well as being a Justice of the Peace, which certainly assist in witnessing signatures & verifying the various documents. I am available to come to you day or evening at a time that suits you. I will discuss your home finance needs and explore the thousands of loans available through the Aussie Toolbox, using our unique Toolbox Software. With Toolbox we can compare loans from many different lenders including the major banks and non-bank lenders. I am fully accredited with the MFAA and believe in building lifetime relationships with my customers to see you through your changing needs. I pride myself on my professionalism and ethics. I commit to you that I will work with you to make your dream of home ownership as painless as possible. I would be delighted to hear from you and show you how working with Aussie and me, we can help you reach your goals.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Phone: +61414462870

Email: alan.monson@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61414462870

Email: alan.monson@aussie.com.au

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ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
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