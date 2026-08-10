Hi, I’m Alan Tan — your friendly, experienced mortgage broker with Aussie. Based in the beautiful southeastern suburbs of Melbourne, I’m passionate about helping people from all walks of life find the right home loan without the stress or confusion.

With a Diploma in Finance & Mortgage Broking Management and full accreditation from the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), I bring the right mix of expertise, tools, and care to every client conversation.

I work with:

• First Home Buyers – Want to get into the market before prices move out of reach? I’ll guide you through every step with clear advice and real solutions.

• Next Home Buyers – Whether you’re upsizing, downsizing, or buying a holiday home, I’ll help you secure a loan that matches your lifestyle goals.

• Property Investors – Looking to grow your wealth through property? I’ll help you tap into opportunities with smart finance strategies.

• Non-Residents & Expats – I also specialise in non-residential home loans, helping overseas Australians and non-citizens (with FIRB approval) invest with confidence.

• Business Owners – Need a commercial loan or asset finance for your next big move? Let’s find the right structure and lender together.

At Aussie, I have access to a panel of 26 lenders and use powerful tools to compare hundreds of products. That means I can match your goals with a loan that fits like a glove — no guesswork, no sales spin.

What sets me apart? I don’t believe in cookie-cutter solutions or high-pressure tactics. I believe in asking the right questions — the kind that help uncover what really matters to you. Then I work hard behind the scenes to find a loan that ticks all the boxes.

“Where there’s a will, there will be a way.”

That’s my motto — and the way I approach every client’s journey.

So if you’re ready to buy, invest, refinance, or just want to explore your options, let’s chat. I’d love to help you make smart moves in property — and maybe have a few laughs along the way.