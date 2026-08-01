Alan Verkerk

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Stones Corner

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Alan Verkerk, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Alan and I want to be YOUR mortgage broker. I am here to help you whether you're looking to purchasing you 1st home, Refinancing, Upgrading, Downsizing, consolidating debt or building an investment portfolio.   What I do for you is shop the top 20 lenders in the country to find the right home loan for you to save you money and time.   So whether you have a sale contract on a property, or looking to refinance, or just looking to obtain pre-approval prior to shopping for a new home get in contact with me and I can explain how I can best help you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Coorparoo 4151
  • Greenslopes 4120
  • Stones Corner 4120

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61467681111

Email: alan.verkerk@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61467681111

Email: alan.verkerk@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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