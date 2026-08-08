Alexandros Kardasis

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Neutral Bay

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Alexandros Kardasis, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Alex, your local Aussie Broker. As your Mortgage Broker, I will help you through all stages of your home loan process - from your first call to me, all the way to settlement. I have been with Aussie for over 8 years as a fully accredited MFAA broker. My experience and passion for helping people is what allows me to work with you to understand your financial situation and get you the deal best suited to your needs.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Cremorne 2090
  • Cremorne Point 2090
  • Neutral Bay 2089

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417500400

Email: alex.kardasis@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61417500400

Email: alex.kardasis@aussie.com.au

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