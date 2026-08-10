Alex Marshall

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Manuka

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Alex Marshall, Aussie Team Member

About me

Alex is a highly experienced senior home loan broker at Aussie in Manuka, with over 7 years dedicated to helping the local community secure home loans. His deep knowledge of the mortgage market and keen understanding of client needs have made him a trusted advisor for many seeking financial solutions for their home purchases. Alex is known for his personalized approach, taking the time to understand each client's unique financial situation and goals.

He excels in guiding first home buyers through the often-daunting process of securing their first home loan, ensuring they feel confident and informed every step of the way. His expertise also extends to property investors and those looking to refinance their existing loans, always aiming to find the best possible terms and rates.

Alex's commitment to his clients goes beyond just securing a loan; he aims to build lasting relationships and provide ongoing support and advice. He stays updated on the latest market trends and lending products, ensuring his clients benefit from the most current and advantageous options available.

In addition to his professional expertise, Alex is deeply invested in the local community, often participating in local events and initiatives. His dedication and hard work have earned him a reputation as a reliable and knowledgeable home loan broker in Manuka.

Reach out for a teams meeting and or a phone call to discuss your requirements

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:30AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Causeway 2604
  • Forrest 2603
  • Griffith 2603
  • Kingston 2604
  • Manuka 2603
  • Narrabundah 2604
  • Fyshwick 2609
  • Parkes 2600

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:30AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61406681216

Email: alex.marshall@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61406681216

Email: alex.marshall@aussie.com.au

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