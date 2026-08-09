Alexis Magri

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
Areas I service
- Denistone East 2112
- Gladesville 2111
- Putney 2112
- Ryde 2112
- West Ryde 2114
Monday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
We were extremely happy with Alexis. He was very responsive and consistently made himself available, often replying to texts or emails in the evenings and on weekends. He took the time to talk us through the entire process (either in person, or via phone), and clearly explained and calculated our borrowing power so we fully understood where we stood. Alexis presented us with several options and took the time to explain the pros and cons of each. Once we were ready to proceed, he was very quick to action and kept everything moving smoothly. He even reached out a few times to check in with us and made sure we had all the information we needed. We are very happy with his services and would highly recommend him.
Cathie C.
I spoke with at least 10 mortgage brokers before reaching out to Alexies, and I knew straight away he would be the one. I had a very complicated situation and almost all agents before him said “it’s not possible”. He went above and beyond to get us the best deal possible for us. And when I said beyond, I truly mean that. He communicates with clarity and depth, shares information from the fine prints and how they can be interpreted. He not only helped getting the loan, he helped us strategise and made sure we understood everything before pulling the trigger. A real legend!! I would recommend Alexis and his team in a heartbeat, I can’t imagine a better service. Without him I don’t think I would be able to buy a house, forever grateful.
Sashowta S.
Alexis was fantastic in helping us through the process of applying for our first home loan, providing prompt regular updates and explaining things along the way to help us get the best deal. Definitely felt less overwhelming knowing he was on top of everything for us!
Julia M.