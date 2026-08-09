Alexis Magri

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Ryde

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Alexis Magri, Aussie Team Member

About me

With so many home and investment loan options available, choosing the right loan can be confusing and time consuming. As a Mortgage Broker at Aussie Home Loans Ryde, I help clients simplify the process and secure the right loan for their current situation and long-term goals.

I specialise in home loans, refinancing, investment property loans, and have also worked with countless medico clients in Ryde and surrounding suburbs. Whether you're a first home buyer navigating government schemes, upgrading to your next property, or building a property portfolio, I provide clear, tailored solutions to help you move forward with confidence.

As a qualified Mortgage Broker and member of the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), I stay up to date with lending policies and market trends to ensure you receive competitive and relevant loan options.

My goal is to make the process simple, efficient, and aligned with your long-term financial strategy.

If you're looking for a mortgage broker in Ryde who focuses on results and long-term relationships, book an appointment today and see how the right loan structure can help you save money over time.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Areas I service

  • Denistone East 2112
  • Gladesville 2111
  • Putney 2112
  • Ryde 2112
  • West Ryde 2114

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0468 889 871

Email: alexis.magri@aussie.com.au

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Phone: 0468 889 871

Email: alexis.magri@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

We were extremely happy with Alexis. He was very responsive and consistently made himself available, often replying to texts or emails in the evenings and on weekends. He took the time to talk us through the entire process (either in person, or via phone), and clearly explained and calculated our borrowing power so we fully understood where we stood. Alexis presented us with several options and took the time to explain the pros and cons of each. Once we were ready to proceed, he was very quick to action and kept everything moving smoothly. He even reached out a few times to check in with us and made sure we had all the information we needed. We are very happy with his services and would highly recommend him.

Cathie C.

I spoke with at least 10 mortgage brokers before reaching out to Alexies, and I knew straight away he would be the one. I had a very complicated situation and almost all agents before him said “it’s not possible”. He went above and beyond to get us the best deal possible for us. And when I said beyond, I truly mean that. He communicates with clarity and depth, shares information from the fine prints and how they can be interpreted. He not only helped getting the loan, he helped us strategise and made sure we understood everything before pulling the trigger. A real legend!! I would recommend Alexis and his team in a heartbeat, I can’t imagine a better service. Without him I don’t think I would be able to buy a house, forever grateful.

Sashowta S.

Alexis was fantastic in helping us through the process of applying for our first home loan, providing prompt regular updates and explaining things along the way to help us get the best deal. Definitely felt less overwhelming knowing he was on top of everything for us!

Julia M.

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