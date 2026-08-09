Alisha Stoddart

Mortgage Broker - Corrimal Store

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Alisha Stoddart, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello, my name is Alisha, and I have been proudly serving as a mortgage broker with Aussie Home Loans in Corrimal for over four years. During this time, I’ve helped countless home seekers and owners navigate the often-complex process of securing the right home loan and guiding them with personalised advice tailored to their unique financial situations and goals. My deep understanding of the local market combined with Aussie’s extensive lending network allows me to find the best solutions to help clients achieve their dream of homeownership. I’m committed to making the mortgage process smooth, transparent, and stress-free for every client I work with. With access to over 20 banks, I am sure to be able to find the best solution for you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Corrimal 2518
  • Corrimal East 2518
  • Towradgi 2518
  • Balgownie 2519
  • Fairy Meadow 2519
  • Fernhill 2519
  • Mount Ousley 2519
  • Mount Pleasant 2519

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:30 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:30 AM-2:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:30 AM-4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:30 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 0412 119 155

Email: alisha.stoddart@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0412 119 155

Email: alisha.stoddart@aussie.com.au

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