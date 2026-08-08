Alistair Baker

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Moonee Ponds

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Alistair Baker, Aussie Team Member

About me

My customers are my main priority and I strive to get the best results for them. When you deal with me you get: - Someone who has vast knowledge of mortgages. - Free appointments at a time and place that suits you, day or night, anywhere in Victoria. - Strong admin support so that you will be kept informed throughout your loan process. I am happy to take appointments anywhere at anytime.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Brunswick West 3055
  • Moonee Ponds 3039

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Phone: +61411799401

Email: alistair.baker@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61411799401

Email: alistair.baker@aussie.com.au

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