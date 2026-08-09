Allan Fisher

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Maitland

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Allan Fisher, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a Senior Aussie Mortgage Broker with over ten years experience based out of the Maitland Retail Store. During my time with Aussie I have helped a lot of people realise they don't need to go all over the place for a loan as we deal with many different lenders including Aussie. In the past twelve months I have finished in the top 10 retail brokers for NSW and ACT twice as well as being in the Top 25 loan writers nationally in 2014/15 year. I understand going through the home loan process can sometimes feel daunting and my aim is to make this experience as comforting as possible for you. Please do not hesitate to contact me by email on allan.fisher@aussie.com.au or call me on 0417 259 925 anytime to arrange an obligation free appointment at a time & place suitable to you. I can also arrange after hours appointments for you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Woodville 2321
  • Windermere 2321
  • Windella 2320
  • Tocal 2421
  • Telarah 2320
  • South Maitland 2320
  • Rutherford 2320
  • Rosebrook 2320

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417259925

Email: allan.fisher@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61417259925

Email: allan.fisher@aussie.com.au

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