Alya Manji

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Hurstville

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Alya Manji, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thank you for visiting my page from working within Aussie for over 10 years I have a vast knowledge of products and experience. An appointment is at no cost to you and my main aim is to exceed my customers' expectations by providing a professional efficient service. I like to build long-term relationships with my clients and do so by continuing my service long after settlement has taken place. As a MFAA accredited member and Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broker, I can help take the stress out of your home loan so you can enjoy what should be an exciting and rewarding chapter in your life. Using Aussie's unique software, I can search through thousands of loans from our extensive panel of lenders to help find the right products to suit your personal needs and lifestyle. I am ready to chat anytime that suits you and can provide you with a home loan health check Contact me today! You can also follow me on Facebook.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Hurstville 2220
  • Hurstville Grove 2220

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Phone: +61435882706

Email: alya.manji@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61435882706

Email: alya.manji@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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