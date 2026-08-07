Amelia Perris

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Prospect

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Amelia Perris, Aussie Team Member

About me

My role at Aussie is to ensure you are supported from our initial conversation to the settlement of your loan, helping you achieve your financial goals by getting to know YOU and understanding your vision. I value building long-term relationships and making sure I stay on top of your financial needs.

With many years of experience in the finance industry, you will discover that helping people is my passion and I’m proud of making your journey as enjoyable and stress free as possible. I can provide guidance to first homeowners, right through to investors who want to restructure their finances to gain the most out of their investments.

Please feel free to contact me for an obligation free discussion on 0493 568 103 or send me an email at amelia.perris@aussie.com.au.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Blair Athol 5084
  • Bowden 5007
  • Brompton 5007
  • Enfield 5085
  • Fitzroy 5082
  • Nailsworth 5083
  • North Adelaide 5006
  • Northfield 5085

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 0493 568 103

Email: amelia.perris@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0493 568 103

Email: amelia.perris@aussie.com.au

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