About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Blacktown 2148
- Blacktown Westpoint 2148
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM-2:30 PM
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Amninder Virk helped us to secure house loan within 2 days, made the process smooth and stress-free for me. knowledgeable, responsive, and proactive in finding the best mortgage options for my needs. His attention to detail and dedication to securing the best rates truly sets him apart. I highly recommend Amninder Virk to anyone in need of mortgage assistance. Thank you for your outstanding service.
Joby
Working with Amninder Virk as my loan broker was an exceptional experience. His expertise, attention to detail, and dedication made the entire loan process smooth and efficient. I highly recommend his services to anyone seeking a reliable and knowledgeable professional in the field. Thank you, Amninder, for your outstanding support!
Jaspal
Amninder is a very amicable & knowledgeable person. Whatever your financial needs, he can tailor to your requirements. We refinanced our home loans with his help, and we are extremely satisfied with the outcome. We highly recommended him for your home loans or refinancing your existing loans. You won't be disappointed. He has been very prompt in updating us during the process. Wish we had known him earlier.
Shyam