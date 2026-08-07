Amninder Virk

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Blacktown

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Amninder Virk, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Amninder Virk, your dedicated Mortgage Broker at Aussie Blacktown.

With extensive experience in the Mortgage and Finance industry, you will experience quick and transparent process throughout your home loan journey. Whether you're buying your first home buyer, investing, or refinancing, I've got you covered.﻿

Why Choose Me?

Extensive Experience: I have a deep understanding of the mortgage and finance landscape plus have extensive knowledge regarding first home deposit scheme, government grants and stamp duty concessions.

Multilingual Service: I speak Hindi and Punjabi ensuring clear and effective communication for Indian sub-continent origin clients.

Wide Selection: Access to thousands of loan products from over 25 leading lenders means I can find the perfect fit for your needs.

Transparent Process: You'll be kept informed at every step, so you can focus on your property goals/home loan journey with confidence. Our quick and transparent process set us apart from the rest of the mortgage industry.

Convenience and Online Services: I'm flexible and can meet you at a time and place that suits your schedule. I also offer online consultations to provide you with expert advice and support from the comfort of your home.

No Cost Service: Call me today for rate review/home loan check or borrowing capacity.

I look forward to helping you achieve your home buying and financial goals. Let's make your dream home a reality!

Let me help you save money on your new or existing mortgage. Call me today!

﻿Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aussieblacktown/

Google: https://www.google.com.au/search?q=aussie blacktown

LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/in/amnindervirk

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Blacktown 2148
  • Blacktown Westpoint 2148

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-2:30 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61421922047

Email: amninder.virk@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61421922047

Email: amninder.virk@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Amninder Virk helped us to secure house loan within 2 days, made the process smooth and stress-free for me. knowledgeable, responsive, and proactive in finding the best mortgage options for my needs. His attention to detail and dedication to securing the best rates truly sets him apart. I highly recommend Amninder Virk to anyone in need of mortgage assistance. Thank you for your outstanding service.

Joby

Working with Amninder Virk as my loan broker was an exceptional experience. His expertise, attention to detail, and dedication made the entire loan process smooth and efficient. I highly recommend his services to anyone seeking a reliable and knowledgeable professional in the field. Thank you, Amninder, for your outstanding support!

Jaspal

Amninder is a very amicable & knowledgeable person. Whatever your financial needs, he can tailor to your requirements. We refinanced our home loans with his help, and we are extremely satisfied with the outcome. We highly recommended him for your home loans or refinancing your existing loans. You won't be disappointed. He has been very prompt in updating us during the process. Wish we had known him earlier.

Shyam

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.