Amy Kaur

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Amy Kaur, Aussie Team Member

About me

Finding the right home loan is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make. As a Senior Aussie Broker, the goal is to simplify the process, provide expert guidance, and secure a loan that fits your unique financial situation. Whether you’re purchasing your first home, upgrading to your dream property, refinancing for a better rate, or investing in real estate, personalized solutions are tailored to help you achieve your goals.

Why Choose an Aussie Broker?

Access to Over 35 Lenders – Compare loan options from major banks and specialized lenders to find competitive rates and flexible terms.

Expert Guidance – Navigating the mortgage market can be complex. Get clear, straightforward advice to make informed decisions.

Tailored Loan Solutions – Every client has unique financial needs. Receive a home loan structured to suit your lifestyle, budget, and future goals.

Hassle-Free Process – From application to approval, every step is handled efficiently, saving you time and reducing stress.

With a deep understanding of the mortgage industry and a commitment to exceptional service, expert assistance is available every step of the way. No matter where you are in your property journey, professional advice can make all the difference.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

Sunday: 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

Phone: +61410385379

Email: amy.kaur@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61410385379

Email: amy.kaur@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.