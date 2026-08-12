Ana Sanches

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Epping

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ana Sanches, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a fully accredited mortgage broker, I can help you: ? Buy your first home. ? Refinance your current home loan to consolidate your debts or to use the equity to purchase an investment property. ? Build your investment property portfolio. ? Buy a commercial property. ? Establish a savings plan to help you reach your future goals. My role as your Aussie broker is to find you the right home loan, tailored specifically to your needs. With access to Aussie's large panel of banks and lenders and with hundreds of home loans to choose from, I'm confident our home loan matching software will be able to find you a suitable loan. There's a lot to think about and do so that's why it's important that you have a mortgage broker who understands what you're trying to achieve and helps you get there. Why choose me? I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker with a Diploma of Mortgage & Finance I'm accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) I have a long list of satisfied clients. So whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to your next home or need to refinance your mortgage, I can guide you through the necessary steps to help you achieve your home buying goals. I'd be delighted to be your mortgage broker. And don't forget, your appointment with me is free! et in touch today by phone: 0405 121 400 or by email: ana.sanches@aussie.com.au so we can discuss your property ownership aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Epping 3076

    Let's talk

    Book an appointment

    Choose a time

    Wed, 12 August, 11:15PM

    Next Appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Saturday: By Appointment

    Sunday: By Appointment

    Phone: +61405121400

    Email: ana.sanches@aussie.com.au

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    Phone: +61405121400

    Email: ana.sanches@aussie.com.au

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