Anastasia Oakland

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Worongary

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Anastasia Oakland, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello, I'm Anastasia, your dedicated mortgage broker committed to helping you navigate the complexities of financing your dream home. I specialize in providing personalized financial solutions tailored to your unique needs. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or refinancing your current mortgage, my goal is to simplify the process and find you the best possible rates and terms. I believe in transparent communication, integrity, and ensuring my clients feel confident and informed every step of the way. Let's work together to make your homeownership goals a reality.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 3 November, 3:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 3 November, 3:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 5507 7754

Email: anastasia.oakland1@aussie.com.au

Phone: 07 5507 7754

Email: anastasia.oakland1@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
Macquarie
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.