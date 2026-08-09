Andrew Asprey

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Andrew Asprey, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hey, I’m Andrew – a long-time Bayside local who’s spent over 20 years soaking up everything this amazing part of Melbourne has to offer.

 

 Whether I’m starting the day with a beach walk, hitting the gym, or discovering a new local café or restaurant, I genuinely love the lifestyle here – and I know the community well.

 

When it comes to finance, I bring a strong background in major lending and financial advice, along with a real passion for helping people. Over the years, I’ve helped plenty of locals take big steps – from buying their very first home, to upsizing, investing in property, or even buying through their super.

 

No matter where you are in your property journey, I’m here to make the process simple, clear, and tailored just for you. I take the time to listen, understand your goals, and find a loan solution that fits – without the stress.

 

So whether you're in St Kilda, down in Mornington, or anywhere around Melbourne (or even beyond!), let’s connect. I’d love to be part of your journey and help turn your property plans into something real.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411399088

Email: andrew.asprey@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61411399088

Email: andrew.asprey@aussie.com.au

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