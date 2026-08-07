Andrew Bartzis

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Tarragindi

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Andrew Bartzis, Aussie Team Member

About me

My Name is  Andrew Bartzis  and I am delighted that you are taking the time to read my page in your search for a Brand and Individual to help guide you through one of the biggest financial decisions in your life. It's not a decision you should take lightly and the mere fact that you are reading this is testament to that. Let me also congratulate you for doing what so many Australians are not; Asking More Questions. If you could put yourself in a better place or get a better deal, wouldn't you want to know about it? My Background I have been in the Financial Services Industry for 7 years and have spent a large part of this time in the banking sector. I joined Aussie to be part of a team committed to a client and not the bottom line. Why Aussie and why Andrew Bartzis? My commitment to you extends far beyond settlement of your loan. Whether it be your first home, buying your next, refinancing, helping you begin or add to your investment property portfolio or getting your dream home built, I will be there to guide and support you with every question and scenario your financial life throws at you. My wealth of experience, product and market knowledge is at your disposal, please use it to your advantage and call or email me anytime, any day of the week. I understand that you are not a financial expert nor do you need to be and I will always seek to make the experience one that is free from bank jargon, complexities and confusion. I look forward to helping turn your property dreams into reality.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Moorooka 4105
  • Salisbury 4107
  • Tarragindi 4121
  • Tennyson 4105
  • Yeerongpilly 4105
  • Yeronga 4104

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0403 737 148

Email: andrew.bartzis@aussie.com.au

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Phone: 0403 737 148

Email: andrew.bartzis@aussie.com.au

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