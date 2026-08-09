Andrew Burt

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Engadine

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Andrew Burt, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi there and welcome to my profile. I have a passion for helping people buy their dream home and whether you are buying your first property, upsizing from a unit to a house or refinancing an existing mortgage, I am here to guide you through the process.  With my expertise and over 20 lenders^ to choose from, including all major banks, you can be assured you will be getting the loan that most suits your needs. Give me a call so we can discuss your options further, and remember, an appointment is free!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Engadine 2233
  • Loftus 2232
  • Heathcote 2233
  • Woronora Heights 2233
  • Yarrawarrah 2233

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61404061184

Email: andrew.burt@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61404061184

Email: andrew.burt@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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