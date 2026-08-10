Andrew Etchells

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Ballarat

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Andrew Etchells, Aussie Team Member

About me

No information currently available about me

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 7:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ballarat 3350
  • Ballarat Central 3350
  • Ballarat East 3350
  • Ballarat North 3350
  • Mount Clear 3350
  • Mount Helen 3350
  • Soldiers Hill 3350
  • Alfredton 3350

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 7:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61419355716

Email: andrew.etchells@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61419355716

Email: andrew.etchells@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.