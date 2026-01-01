Andrew Skinner

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Gepps Cross

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Andrew Skinner, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a Franchise Principal with Aussie I not only own and operate the Aussie Gepps Cross Franchise, but also provide my clients with best information to assist them with the process of selecting the right home loan for their needs. With over 18 years experience in the Banking and Finance Industry, you can be assured you are dealing with a professional mortgage broker. By utilising Aussie's exclusive Toolbox software you can be sure that you will have all the very latest home loan products available to you, from our panel of lenders. With this information I can assist you in making an informed decision about which home loan is right for you to achieve your financial goals, and at the same time save you money.....all this from the comfort of a location that suits you, at a time that suits you. Our service to you is free of charge, so let us take the running around out of shopping for your new home loan. Call me now on 0424 168 118 for a chat about your home loan needs.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Mawson Lakes 5095
  • Para Hills West 5096
  • Cavan 5094
  • Gepps Cross 5094
  • Green Fields 5107
  • Parafield 5106
  • Pooraka 5095
  • Ingle Farm 5098

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61424168118

Email: andrew.skinner@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61424168118

Email: andrew.skinner@aussie.com.au

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