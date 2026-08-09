Andrew Ward

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Andrew Ward, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 30 years in the lending industry, I am able to help you determine which is the most appropriate loan for your housing or investment needs. I have also had over 30 years' experience in business lending and am therefore able to help you to find a selection of loans which best suit your business needs. I am based in the Redlands and I can also meet you at your home at a time that suits you. So, call me and let me help you with the information you require to select the right loan for your needs.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61418753538

Email: andrew.ward@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61418753538

Email: andrew.ward@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Andrew has been supporting us for over 7 years now. When ever I have a query or an issue he has promptly followed up. For me Andrew is the face of Aussie, buying a house can be a stressful experience, but Andrew gives me a sense of confidence during the whole exercise. He lets me sleep at night without worry about the loan/purchase process.

Gerard Gallagher

Put the effort into understanding our complex web of trusts and companies holding multiple properties and was able to distill this information into a form that lenders could use to approve our finance.In my experience, very few brokers would have the skills or desire to do this.

Kris van Dyk

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