About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Friday: By Appointment
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
A friend suggested contacting Ann Blake from "Aussie" for home loan advice. Ann was excellent to deal with. Ann has obviously had extensive experience in the sector & came up with a home loan option that was ideal for me. Ann was available to talk to in the evenings which was very helpful & Ann provided me with a great deal of excellent advice.
Locky
I have used Ann as my broker for years. She is amazing. I wouldn't recommend anyone else as a mortgage broker. I wanted to thank you Ann for everything. I know it was a massive slog this time. You are always just steady and calm throughout the process and I realise this situation was a hard one and it was difficult to stay calm for us - we just wanted it to happen so bad. It happened and we got our loan and can now enjoy the renos. Can't thank you enough and I will continue to recommend you to anyone who will listen. Thanks for your hard work.
Matt
Ann was great and extremely thorough and made the process of finding a suitable mortgage easy and seamless for us. This was the 4th Mortgage we have had with Ann and we'll continue to engage her again.
Mike and Lou