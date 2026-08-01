Ann Blake

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Ann Blake, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thank you for considering Aussie. I am a Senior Mortgage Broker and have been with Aussie since 2006. I offer a professional home loan service, day or evening at a time that suits you. Using Aussie's software, I can compare hundreds of loans to find the right one for you. I don't charge you a fee for the service I provide. At our initial meeting my service includes an analysis of your individual needs, borrowing capacity calculations, funds position calculations, and bank policy analysis, to ensure a correct fit. After the lodgement of your application, I will regularly follow-up to see your loan right through to a successful settlement. My services continue after settlement with an annual follow up and review. Whether you are ready to buy, or just want to have a chat about your current situation and property goals, I'm here to help guide you. I look forward to meeting you soon. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 6:00AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 6:00AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411369948

Email: ann.blake@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61411369948

Email: ann.blake@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

A friend suggested contacting Ann Blake from "Aussie" for home loan advice. Ann was excellent to deal with. Ann has obviously had extensive experience in the sector & came up with a home loan option that was ideal for me. Ann was available to talk to in the evenings which was very helpful & Ann provided me with a great deal of excellent advice.

Locky

I have used Ann as my broker for years. She is amazing. I wouldn't recommend anyone else as a mortgage broker. I wanted to thank you Ann for everything. I know it was a massive slog this time. You are always just steady and calm throughout the process and I realise this situation was a hard one and it was difficult to stay calm for us - we just wanted it to happen so bad. It happened and we got our loan and can now enjoy the renos. Can't thank you enough and I will continue to recommend you to anyone who will listen. Thanks for your hard work.

Matt

Ann was great and extremely thorough and made the process of finding a suitable mortgage easy and seamless for us. This was the 4th Mortgage we have had with Ann and we'll continue to engage her again.

Mike and Lou

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.