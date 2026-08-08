Anna Hovhannisyan

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Anna Hovhannisyan, Aussie Team Member

About me

With 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, I am a trusted expert dedicated to helping clients achieve their property goals. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, seeking to refinance, or looking to build an investment property portfolio, I provide personalized, expert guidance tailored to your needs.

As a Mortgage Broker with Aussie, I have extensive knowledge of the Australian property market and a deep understanding of lending practices. I offer access to a wide range of loan options, ensuring you find the best solution for your financial situation and long-term goals.

For new property buyers, [Broker's Name] simplifies the complex process of securing a mortgage, helping you navigate the market with confidence. If you're considering refinancing, I can help you explore options to reduce your payments, access equity, or consolidate debt, potentially saving you thousands over the life of your loan.

What sets me apart is my dedication to personalized service. I take the time to understand your unique needs, ensuring you receive tailored solutions that truly make a difference. Reach out today to see how I can help you achieve your property dreams.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:30 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:30 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:30 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:30 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:30 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61433532023

Email: anna.hovhannisyan@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61433532023

Email: anna.hovhannisyan@aussie.com.au

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