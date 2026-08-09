Anne-Marie Godwin

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Toronto

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Anne-Marie Godwin, Aussie Team Member

About me

Starting my finance career in 2021 after a sea change from the travel industry, has given me the greatest joy in helping people achieve their home ownership goals. My main aim is to work for you and assist you in finding a home loan product that meets your needs and objectives. I also aim to take the stress and confusion away from applying for a home loan. Let me do the leg work for you whilst you focus on other important areas of day to day life. I want to build a relationship with my clients that lasts for the duration of their home loan. I will assist and assess to make sure you are getting the best deal suitable to you. Why not call, email or book an appointment with me to see how I can help.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Awaba 2283
  • Wangi Wangi 2267
  • Fishing Point 2283
  • Coal Point 2283
  • Freemans Waterhole 2323
  • Fassifern 2283
  • Fennell Bay 2283
  • Toronto 2283

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61427067279

Email: anne-marie.godwin@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61427067279

Email: anne-marie.godwin@aussie.com.au

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